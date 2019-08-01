21 hours ago Hearthstone / Saviors of Uldum /

All of the cards revealed from Hearthstone’s next expansion, Saviors of Uldum

“There might be magic monsters.”

Blizzard has unveiled Hearthstone’s next expansion, Saviors of Uldum.

The expansion will follow the League of Explorers as they look to intercept the League of EVIL in its tracks and will be available for play on Aug. 6. A variety of new mechanics are coming with Saviors of Uldum, including the Reborn keyword and Plague spells. You can also expect to see some old favorites, like Quests, rejoin the fold.

Here’s a look at every card revealed for Saviors of Uldum thus far.

EVIL Totem

Jar Dealer

Plague of Death

Puzzle Box of Yogg-Saron

Questing Explorer

Restless Mummy

Supreme Archaeology

Untapped Potential

Earthquake

Impbalming

BEEEES!!!

Raid the Sky Temple

Brazen Zealot

Psychopomp

Plague of Madness

Plague of Murlocs

Weaponized Wasp

Murmy

Hidden Oasis

Making Mummies

Expired Merchant

Sir Finley of the Sands

Elise the Enlightened

Dinotamer Brann

Reno the Relicologist

Armagedillo

Bazaar Mugger

Desert Obelisk

EVIL Recruiter

Riftcleaver

Bloodsworn Mercenary

Fishflinger

Tip the Scales

Anka, the Buried

Arcane Flakmage

Cloud Prince

Splitting Axe

Whirlkick Master

Hooked Scimitar

Tortollan Pilgrim

Mogu Cultist

Anubisath Warbringer

Diseased Vulture

Neferset Ritualist

Into the Fray

Infested Goblin

Frightened Flunky

Pressure Plate

Wasteland Assassin

High Priest Amet

Generous Mummy

Grandmummy

Colossus of the Moon

Plague of Wrath

Sunstruck Henchman

Hack the System

Plague of Flames

Anubisath Defender

Overflow

Micro Mummy

Livewire Lance

Desert Spear

Dark Pharaoh Tekahn

Vilefiend

Mortuary Machine

Shadow of Death

Bone Wraith

Pharaoh Cat

Tomb Warden

Embalming Ritual

Embalming Ritual

Pharaoh’s Blessing

Conjured Mirage

Flame Ward

Siamat

Sahket Sapper

King Phaoris

Khartut Defender

Wretched Reclaimer

Wrapped Golem

Activate the Obelisk

Bazaar Burgarly

Penance

Holy Ripple

Sinster Deal

Injured Tol’vir

Beaming Sidekick

Sandhoof Waterbearer

Temple Berserker

Serpent Egg

Nerferset Thrasher

Bug Collector

Candletaker

Zephrys the Great

Worthy Expedition

Ancient Mysteries

Oasis Surger

Crystal Merchant

Dune Sculptor

Golden Sculptor

Unseal the Vault

Ancestral Guardian

Subdue

Octosari

Swarm of Locust

Desert Hare

Clever Disguise

Vessina

Mogu Fleshshaper

Sandstorm Elemental

Mischief Maker

Living Monument

Pit Crocolisk

Wasteland Scorpid

Blatant Decoy

Faceless Lurker

Phalanx Commander

Body Wrapper

History Buff

Vulpera Scoundrel

Quicksand Elemental

Spitting Camel

Dwarven Archaeologist

Armored Goon

Totemic Surge

Naga Sand Witch

Naga Sand Witch

Hyena Alpha

Ramkahen Wildtamer

Garden Gnome

More cards will be added as they become available. You can check out Saviors of Uldum when it drops on Aug. 6.