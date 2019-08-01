Blizzard has unveiled Hearthstone’s next expansion, Saviors of Uldum.

The expansion will follow the League of Explorers as they look to intercept the League of EVIL in its tracks and will be available for play on Aug. 6. A variety of new mechanics are coming with Saviors of Uldum, including the Reborn keyword and Plague spells. You can also expect to see some old favorites, like Quests, rejoin the fold.

Here’s a look at every card revealed for Saviors of Uldum thus far.

EVIL Totem

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Jar Dealer

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Plague of Death

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Puzzle Box of Yogg-Saron

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Questing Explorer

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Restless Mummy

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Supreme Archaeology

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Untapped Potential

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Earthquake

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Impbalming

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

BEEEES!!!

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Raid the Sky Temple

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Brazen Zealot

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Psychopomp

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Plague of Madness

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Plague of Murlocs

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Weaponized Wasp

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Murmy

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Hidden Oasis

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Making Mummies

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Expired Merchant

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Sir Finley of the Sands

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Elise the Enlightened

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Dinotamer Brann

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Reno the Relicologist

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Armagedillo

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Bazaar Mugger

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Desert Obelisk

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

EVIL Recruiter

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Riftcleaver

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Bloodsworn Mercenary

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Fishflinger

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Tip the Scales

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Anka, the Buried

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Arcane Flakmage

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Cloud Prince

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Splitting Axe

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Whirlkick Master

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Hooked Scimitar

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Tortollan Pilgrim

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Mogu Cultist

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Anubisath Warbringer

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Diseased Vulture

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Neferset Ritualist

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Into the Fray

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Infested Goblin

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Frightened Flunky

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Pressure Plate

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Wasteland Assassin

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

High Priest Amet

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Generous Mummy

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Grandmummy

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Colossus of the Moon

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Plague of Wrath

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Sunstruck Henchman

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Hack the System

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Plague of Flames

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Anubisath Defender

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Overflow

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Micro Mummy

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Livewire Lance

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Desert Spear

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Dark Pharaoh Tekahn

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Vilefiend

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Mortuary Machine

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Shadow of Death

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Bone Wraith

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Pharaoh Cat

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Tomb Warden

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Embalming Ritual

Pharaoh’s Blessing

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Conjured Mirage

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Flame Ward

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Siamat

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Sahket Sapper

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

King Phaoris

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Khartut Defender

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Wretched Reclaimer

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Wrapped Golem

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Activate the Obelisk

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Bazaar Burgarly

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Penance

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Holy Ripple

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Sinster Deal

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Injured Tol’vir

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Beaming Sidekick

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Sandhoof Waterbearer

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Temple Berserker

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Serpent Egg

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Nerferset Thrasher

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Bug Collector

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Candletaker

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Zephrys the Great

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Worthy Expedition

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Ancient Mysteries

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Oasis Surger

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Crystal Merchant

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Dune Sculptor

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Golden Sculptor

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Unseal the Vault

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Ancestral Guardian

Image via Blizzard entertainment

Subdue

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Octosari

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Swarm of Locust

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Desert Hare

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Clever Disguise

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Vessina

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Mogu Fleshshaper

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Sandstorm Elemental

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Mischief Maker

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Living Monument

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Pit Crocolisk

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Wasteland Scorpid

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Blatant Decoy

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Faceless Lurker

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Phalanx Commander

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Body Wrapper

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

History Buff

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Vulpera Scoundrel

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Quicksand Elemental

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Spitting Camel

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Dwarven Archaeologist

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Armored Goon

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Totemic Surge

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Naga Sand Witch

Hyena Alpha

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Ramkahen Wildtamer

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Garden Gnome

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

More cards will be added as they become available. You can check out Saviors of Uldum when it drops on Aug. 6.