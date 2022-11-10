Where to get Whispering Slab in God of War Ragnarök

Completing God of War Ragnarök isn’t an easy feat, regardless of whether you’re a perfectionist or just want to finish the story.

In both cases, you will need to upgrade Kratos and Atreus’ gear as they travel across the Nordic realms to stop the titular Ragnarök. And, like in every game similar to the newest Santa Monica Studios production, to get your hands on updates and better items, you need to explore the world.

There are a handful of different resources in God of War Ragnarök. Some are needed for your armor, others may be pivotal in strengthening the Leviathan Axe, Blades of Chaos, Atreus’ bow, or other items.

One of them is Whispering Slabs. They are described as “large stone slab that emits whispers from the souls trapped within.” Sooner or later, they will be required if you aim to upgrade a piece of gear or two.

Where to find Whispering Slab in God of War Ragnarök

Contrary to many other items, which can be found by defeating certain enemies or visiting points of interest, Whispering Slabs are scattered in chests throughout the game. The best way to get your hands on them is to complete various Favours. By the end of these side quests, you will stumble across chests that should contain Whispering Slabs.

They can also be found in some other random chests in the game. So, all in all, there is no golden rule to finding them. You simply need to leave the main quest for a bit and get lost in doing all the side activities in the game, and with time, you should have plenty of Whispering Slabs in your inventory.