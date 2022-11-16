To progress in God of War Ragnarök, you will need to constantly upgrade Kratos and Atreus’ gear and skills.

Improving your abilities isn’t rocket science, since to do so you simply need to progress with the story, complete side quests, and claim collectibles to get experience, which you can invest into abilities. Upgrading both characters’ gear is a different tale, however.

Kratos and Atreus will need new upgrades and pieces of armor as much as they can since the bosses and enemies in the game get stronger as you move forward with the story. And in the middle of the game, there’s hardly a better set than Radiance.

The Radiance set has three different pieces of armor, including the Shoulder Straps of Radiance. They grant Kratos Strength, Defence, Runic, and Luck, making it one of the best items in the mid-game. Luckily, getting your hand on them isn’t as tough as you might imagine.

Where to get the Shoulder Straps of Radiance in God of War Ragnarök

To get the Shoulder Straps of Radiance in God of War Ragnarök you will need to complete the Secret of the Sands Favor in the Barrens in Alfheim. The Favor is unlocked after you complete Temple of Light with Tyr and Atreus.

After completing the main quest, simply head to the Barrens to finish a new Favor. The Barrens will be covered in a heavy sandstorm due to a creature, Hafgufa, being stuck underneath. Luckily, your goal in the Favor is to free the creature, and the sandstorm will come to an end once you do, allowing you an easy exploration.

To get Shoulder Straps of Radiance you need to free Hafgufa, which isn’t tough. You simply need to head underground and complete a few puzzles to release it. Once you finish the final puzzle, you will need to come back to the surface. But don’t forget to browse through the last room underground. When you’re heading for the top, turn left and open the Legendary Chest, which will be easily visible. Shoulder Straps of Radiance are located inside.