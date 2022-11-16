During your journey in God of War Ragnarök, you will come across many different pieces of gear that are worth upgrading as you progress.

Each weapon and armor is different. When it comes to the latter, certain types of armor increase different stats, and depending on what kind of playstyle you’re interested in, you should focus on certain types of armor.

Gauntlets of Radiance is a unique piece of gear due to the passive ability it grants. It’s s level four piece of gear (once you get it, it can be upgraded afterward), and has an ability called Realm Shift. With that, Kratos will activate Realm Shift, which slows down surrounding enemies for a few seconds if he manages to land a last-second evade.

It goes without saying that Gauntlets of Radiance is one of the best options in your early to mid-game God of War Ragnarök adventure.

Where to get the Gauntlets of Radiance in God of War Ragnarök

You will be able to obtain Gauntlets of Radiance after you complete the Tower of Light quest with Tyr and Atreus in Alfheim. By the end of it, you’ll have a chance to either travel to Sindri’s house and continue with the story, or go for a side Favor in The Barrens to help a wounded creature calling for help. Tyr will also suggest you see the effects of the Elven war for yourself by exploring the Barrens, and the area has tons of valuable loot besides the Gauntlets of Radiance.

To claim Gauntlets of Radiance you must embark on the Favor. When you enter the Barrens, you’ll realize that they’re covered in a heavy sandstorm, which won’t change until you complete the favor. You don’t need to do that to claim the armor, though.

Image via Gamepur

Once you enter the Barrens, you will be able to ride on a sled, which is advised since it’s much faster to travel that way. Simply head towards the northwest part of the Barrens where you’ll find a hill guarded by a few Dark Elves, including the Dark Elf Lord. The battle with them won’t be easy, since the enemies are quick and will force you to dodge or block attacks. Nevertheless, once you defeat them, you can get your hands on the valuable loot in the area.

On the hill, there’s a Legendary Chest that can be opened, which includes Gauntlets of Radiance. Once you claim them, you will be able to immediately equip them and acquire a life-saving ability in the form of Realm Shift.