God of War: Ragnarök brings a lot of new features to the game, following its 2018 predecessor God of War. Despite leaving the Greek pantheon in shambles and floating his way to the Norse lands, chaos seems to follow the now-retired god of war wherever he goes. After the death of his wife, Kratos was left to raise his son Atreus by himself. Despite some early hiccups, the father-and-boy team managed to survive through almost everything the Nordic legends threw at them.

This was due in part to their godly blood and powers, and partly due to their battle prowess. While Atreus was still under the tutelage of his father, Kratos was already battle-hardened through his numerous deathmatches with the Greek pantheon. While his powers may have changed over time, one thing that remained consistent in his life was his signature weapon: The Blades of Chaos.

While the Blades of Chaos are powerful enough in their own right, in Ragnarök, you are given the option to customize them to make them even stronger. There are a variety of upgrades you can choose from to enhance these Blades with each one granting a different ability to the weapons.

Today, we will be highlighting on one of those upgrades, the Cursed Empress Handles, and how to get them.

Where to get the Cursed Empress Handles in God of War: Ragnarök

To gain access to the Cursed Empress Handles, you will have to complete a certain prerequisite first. You will have to progress through “The Quest for Tyr” questline till you defeat The Hateful. Once you do, the Cursed Empress Handles are unlocked and ready to be used. The Cursed Empress Handles give you the ability called “Power of the Empress,” which grants you a low chance to get an increase to your Strength and Runic stats on any Blades attack.

After gaining the Cursed Empress Handles, you can choose to keep using them throughout your run in the game because they are quite powerful. But if you want to maintain the weapons’ impact throughout your run with the enemies scaling as fast as they do, you will want to upgrade your Cursed Empress Handles and keep it consistently upgraded as the game’s story progresses.

There are a total of nine levels you can upgrade your Cursed Empress Handles through, with each upgrade requiring a certain amount of resources and some prerequisite stat requirements.