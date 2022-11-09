God of War: Ragnarok is the highly anticipated sequel to the critically-acclaimed 2018 hit, God of War. Ragnarok follows the exploits of Kratos and his son Atreus through the Norse lands, taking them on adventures throughout all of the nine realms in Norse mythology. The last time we saw the father-son duo, they had just scattered the ashes of Atreus’ mother from the top of the highest peak in Jötunheim, followed by a secret ending that teased Thor confronting them for revenge.

The story continues in Ragnarok, with the gameplay elements largely remaining the same, albeit with a few new quality-of-life changes. The crafting system is one of the elements that was carried over from the previous game and with good reason. The abundance of crafting resources in this game makes for some interesting gameplay interactions when you create the right items to be used in certain scenarios.

Some of these resources are required to upgrade your base weapon into something stronger to keep up with the scaling difficulty of the game. Today we will be discussing one of those resources in particular: Stonewood, and how to procure more of it.

Where to get Stonewood in God of War: Ragnarok

Screengrab via Santa Monica Studios

The simplest way to gain Stonewood is by checking the variety of chests and caskets strewn around the lands. It can be relatively simple to find but if you are unable to get your hands on any, try following these steps to make it easier.

If you have tried searching the lands for a while and still haven’t found any Stonewood, you can simply purchase them instead. Stonewood is available for purchase from the Dwarven workshop handled by the Huldra Brothers. The item is available in bundles of five instead of one per unit and they cost 2500 Hacksilver to purchase.

One important thing to note here is that the option to purchase Stonewood is only available after you finish the 13th quest in the Path campaign named “Creatures of Prophecy.”

Another approach you can take, especially if you prefer killing enemies to find Stonewood, is killing greater enemies to gain access to Legendary chests. These chests hold a variety of useful items and also potentially Stonewood if you are lucky. Apart from greater enemies, you can also kill hordes of lesser enemies and solve puzzles to gain access to Stonewood.

And finally, if you stick to exploration, your best bet would be to find treasure chests around the map. For best results, keep an eye out for the chests that are glowing with a red hue. These are quite common and you should be able to find at least one in every explorable region you come across. In addition, if you come across Yggdrasil Rifts in Midgard, you can gain a good amount of Stonewood.