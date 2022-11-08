Where to find the Watchtower Key in the Bay of Bounty in God of War Ragnarok

God of War Ragnarok does a good job of making you think. Through its tons of collectibles and locations to explore, there is always something to keep eye on may it be Eyes of Odin or Nornir chests.

Sometimes though, its basic levels and puzzles can be a tad confusing for the avenger player, which is where Bay of Bounty comes in. On this small island, you will need to find a Watchtower Key to proceed through the game, and while it might seem like a simple task at first, it can be quite confusing for those unsure where to look.

Bay of Bounty The Weight of Chains Watchtower Key location

As you enter the area, look to your right at a heap of gold and find the red explosive barrel you can swing your axe at to clear the way. Proceed to head up the new area you have created and destroy the monster nest. Climb up the ledge to a new area and once again find a gold pile with an explosive pot to destroy.

With this new section uncovered, have Kratos proceed against the wall to reach behind the iron gate that seems inaccessible before. You can even lift up the gate from this side to make it easier to get back here.

Image via Sony

Now we get to the small puzzle section. There is a wheel that Kratos can pull down on to make a platform descend. You can then use your Axe to freeze it in place by hitting the target above it. Then you can let go of the wheel.

To access the lift, you need to go back to the part where Kratos was hanging onto the side of the cliff and position yourself to the now lowered lift and pull yourself up on it. Once on the lift, have your axe returned from you to lift yourself into the air and then slam down into the destroyable square floor. This will have you face off against a minor boss where the key will be the prize in a chest.