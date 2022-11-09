Where to find the Fortified Frost Knob in God of War: Ragnarök

God of War: Ragnarök brings a lot of new features to the game, following its 2018 predecessor God of War. Despite leaving the Greek pantheon in shambles and floating his way to the Norse lands, chaos seems to follow the now-retired god of war wherever he goes. After the death of his wife, Kratos was left to raise his son Atreus by himself. Despite some early hiccups, the father-and-boy team managed to survive through almost everything the Nordic legends threw at them.

This was due in part to their godly blood and powers, and partly due to their battle prowess. While Atreus was still under the tutelage of his father, Kratos was already battle-hardened through his numerous deathmatches with the Greek pantheon. But Kratos is not the same man he once was and that is reflected through his new weapon used in his Nordic journey: the Leviathan Axe.

While the Leviathan Axe is powerful enough in its own right, in Ragnarök, you are given the option to customize the weapon to make it even stronger. There are a variety of upgrades you can choose from to enhance the Leviathan Axe, with each one granting a different ability to it.

Today, we will be highlighting one of those upgrades, the Fortified Frost Knob, and how to get it.

Where to get the Fortified Frost Knob in God of War: Ragnarok

To gain access to the Fortified Frost Knob, you will have to complete a certain prerequisite first. You will have to progress through “The Quest for Tyr” questline until you find the sixth Legendary chest in Svartalfheim. Once you do, the Fortified Frost Knob is unlocked and ready to be used. This enhancement gives Kratos an ability called “Frost Resolve,” which grants him increased defense and stagger resistance by Frost Awakening the Leviathan Axe.

After gaining the Fortified Frost Knob, you can choose to keep the upgrade useful throughout your run by maintaining its efficiency. This can be done via upgrades and it will be absolutely necessary to keep up with the enemies’ scaling difficulty as the game’s story progresses.

There are a total of nine levels you can upgrade your Fortified Frost Knob through, with each upgrade requiring a certain amount of resources and some prerequisite stat requirements.