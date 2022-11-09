The newest installment in the God of War franchise, Ragnarök, has finally made its way onto consoles. Santa Monica Studios has brought a game worthy of its predecessor.

It’s been years since Kratos and Atreus ventured out to fight the gods, and it’s been too long between seeing them on our screens once more.

God of War: Ragnarök brings in countless new elements that add to an already incredible experience. Players can look forward to all the new collectibles, challenges, missions, and resources scattered around each realm.

You’ll have to collect as much as possible, otherwise, you’re not going to be able to upgrade all your weapons and armor to their fullest potential. The Chaos Flame returns again to help better prepare Kratos for the wrath of Odin and Thor.

How to get the Chaos Flame in God of War: Ragnarök

There are two types of Flame resources in God of War: Ragnarök. The Chaos Flame improves your Blades of Chaos and the Frozen Flame makes your Leviathan Axe something to fear.

Players will mainly get these through completing quests, however, there are likely some hidden throughout Asgard and the other realms.

To find the Chaos Flame in God of War: Ragnarök players must:

Chaos Flame 1: The Quest for Tyr – Defeat the Dreki in Svartlefheim

Chaos Flame 2: The Reckoning – Defeat the Forest Ancient in Vanahiem

Chaos Flame 3: The World of Fate – Defeat the Frost Phantom in Midgard

Chaos Flame 4: Creatures of Prophecy – Defeat the two Dreki’s in Vanahiem

Chaos Flame 5: The Summoning – Defeat the Soul Eater in Muspelheim

Don’t forget to search every corner of each realm. There’ll be tons of chests hidden from plain sight, requiring some effort to scale all the cliffs necessary to open them.

There you have it, go searching and improve your Blades of Chaos so Mjölnir won’t stand a chance.