God of War: Ragnarök has level upon level of armor upgrades for fans to grind through. It’s also provided a wide selection of armor to find and unlock as the game progresses To get these hidden items, you’ll just have to search each and every realm.

The Belt of Radiance is a part of a collection of armor that Kratos can sport. It’s definitely worth picking up to test out alone. It gets stronger as you level it up, making it a valuable addition to your armor collection.

The question is, how do you get your hands on it?

Where do I get the Belt of Radiance in God of War: Ragnarök?

While you’re fighting off Dark Elves with Tyr and Atreus, the old god of war will advise you to go searching through the barrens of the Elven realm of Alfheim.

Listen to Tyr: he’s right. Go exploring through the sands of Alfheim until you find yourself in the middle of a sandstorm. You’ll have to find where the storm is coming from and complete the task to clear up the storm.

The storm is caused by a Hafgufa, a giant jellyfish that’s stuck underground. Once you’ve freed him from the barrens, the storm will clear. He’ll be located roughly in the middle of the area.

Once that is completed, it will make it easy to find the Belt of Radiance. Locate this area on the map, it should be to the far left once you enter the area, to begin with.

Screengrab via Santa Monica Studio

You’ll have to fight off some Dark Elves. They will give you some grief if you’re not prepared, so have your rage ready. Once they’re out of action, search the area until you find a chest, and therein lies your Belt of Radiance.

Now it’ll be a part of your God of War collection. Search through the other areas with your sled, as there are a ton of different things to collect in this part of the world.