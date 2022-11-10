God of War: Ragnarök is finally here and delivers on every aspect. There are countless customizable features brought from the previous title, with stacks of new features on top.

Players can sort through Kratos’ endless wardrobe with armor and weapons galore, also spicing up Atreus’ armor along the way.

To upgrade your weaponry and armor, you’ll need to find some resources. But what if you don’t know where to find them?

It’s a bit of a slog sometimes, but if you know where to look, you’ll find a variety of different resources that’ll prepare you for Ragnarök with ease.

What is Asgardian Ingot in God of War: Ragnarök?

Screengrab via Santa Monica Studios

Asgardian Ingot is a resource that will help you improve your armor. It’s mainly important to use in the final stages of the game. You’ll need it to upgrade your armor to its later stages.

You won’t need it for your weapons, so don’t stress about not having enough for your Leviathan Axe.

Where do I find Asgardian Ingot in God of War: Ragnarök?

Screengrab via Santa Monica Studios

Whenever you find a red, glowing chest, there’s your best chance at finding an Asgardian Ingot.

There are countless chests hidden throughout each realm, so make sure you’re opening all of them. Keep your eyes peeled, find a chest, and therein lies your Ingots. Scour the realm for puzzles scattered throughout the environment. There’ll be Ingots hiding behind several hidden planks of wood, or other actual thought-provoking challenges in the title.

Now you can gather your stacks and build the best Kratos you can. He’ll be able to handle Ragnarök with ease if he’s geared up to the teeth with Asgardian Ingots.

There’s a ton of customization for God of War players, while the Asgardian Ingots are excellent for the later stage, feel free to go head first with the worst armor for a challenge. The only thing you’ll lose is your time, and maybe your mind.