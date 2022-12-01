Where to find all of Odin’s Ravens in God of War Ragnarök

God of War Ragnarök is the latest edition of the highly popular God of War series and the finale of Kratos’ long storied journey through the Greek and Norse lands. Just as the Greek saga concluded with the end of the Greek pantheon following the death of their leader Zeus, the Norse saga ended with the defeat of The Allfather Odin. After a long and arduous journey, the father and son duo of Kratos and Atreus end their struggles in the Norse lands, for now at least.

Before the final battle with The Allfather concludes, Kratos has a lot to accomplish throughout the story of Ragnarök. These activities include gathering allies and preparing for war while weakening Odin and his forces along the way. While you do eventually take down Odin’s allies one by one throughout the course of the story, one of the most sure-fire ways you can reduce The Allfather’s influence throughout the Norse lands would be to take out his eyes, metaphorically.

Eyes of Odin

The Eyes of Odin is a favor involving killing all of Odin’s spies scattered around six Nordic realms. These spies are not human or gods in nature and in fact, look like green, glowing ravens. Finding and killing one of these spies will trigger the favor itself. There are a total of 48 ravens that function as Odin’s eyes throughout these realms.

Alfheim – The land of the Light Elves and Dark Elves that is embroiled in war.

– The land of the Light Elves and Dark Elves that is embroiled in war. Helheim – The afterlife ruled by Hel, where the souls of the dead are sent for judgment.

– The afterlife ruled by Hel, where the souls of the dead are sent for judgment. Midgard – The human realm where Kratos first arrives and eventually raises his son.

– The human realm where Kratos first arrives and eventually raises his son. Muspelheim – The realm of fire that houses Surtr, ready for Ragnarök to begin.

– The realm of fire that houses Surtr, ready for Ragnarök to begin. Svartalfheim – The land of the dwarves that Brök, Sindri, and Lunda are from.

– The land of the dwarves that Brök, Sindri, and Lunda are from. Vanaheim – The realm of the powerful Vanir gods like Freya, who was sealed off from it by Odin.

If you choose to take on this monumental task, fear not because we have you covered. We have listed down all of the locations in each of the six realms where you can find these spies of Odin.

Eyes of Odin: Alfheim locations

This realm holds a total of 10 ravens.

The first location is in the Strond. You can see the glow of the raven on a tree on the path to the Temple of Light. The second location is in the Canyons. The raven can be found flying above, to the right of the dwarven shop in this area. The third location is in the Temple of Light itself. The raven is found behind the metal gate below the spiral staircase. Bounce your axe off the Twilight stone to hit the raven. The fourth location is also in the Temple of Light. Head back from the Nornir Chest to find a platform across the stairs. The raven is perched atop this platform. The fifth location is in the Barrens. The raven is sitting on a tree near the Legendary Chest and Lore Marker in the area to the west. The sixth location is also in the Barrens. The raven sits in the left eye socket of the giant skeleton to the north. The seventh location is in the Forbidden Sands. This raven is behind the troll and the Lore Marker in the southwest area. The rest of the ravens in this area are all found in the Forbidden Sands as well. The eighth location has the raven flying above Freyr’s statue in the west area. The ninth location has the raven perched on the large rock where you fight the Frost Phantom. The 10th location has the raven flying around in the area accessible by finding a crawlspace. Destroy the rubble outside the Elven library to find it. Then go through it to find the raven.

Eyes of Odin: Helheim locations

This realm holds a total of two ravens.

The first location is found in Helgrind. Come through the Mystic Gateway to find the raven flying to the left of the pillar nearby. The second location is also found in Helgrind. Once again, come through the Mystic Gateway and look above the Lore Marker nearby to find the raven.

Eyes of Odin: Midgard locations

This realm holds a total of six ravens.

The first location is in the Well of Urd. The raven sits on top of a pillar directly across the campsite in the area. The second location is on a cliff to the right of the Oarsman statue. The third location is in the Derelict Outpost. The raven is perched above a corpse directly to the left of the entrance of this area. The fourth location is also in the Derelict Outpost. The raven is perched atop a pillar found past the shop after the first swinging jump. The fifth location is in the Lake of Nine. The raven is found in an ice cavern to the south of Tyr’s Temple. The sixth location is also in the Lake of Nine. Head to the Raider’s Hideout to the east to find the raven sitting on the frozen chain to the entrance of this area.

Eyes of Odin: Muspelheim locations

This realm holds a total of two ravens.

The first location is on the Burning Cliffs. Come through the Mystic Gateway and head through a crack in the wall nearby. The raven is near the Legendary Chest in this area. The second location is in Surtr’s Forge. The raven is located directly opposite the forge inside an archway near the lava falls in the area.

Eyes of Odin: Svartalfheim locations

This realm holds a total of 13 ravens.

The first location here is in the Aurvangar Wetlands. Teleport to the Mystic Gate here and walk ahead before turning to the left. You should notice a tall rock with the raven sitting atop it. The second location is in Nidavellir. To find it, first head to the main square in Nidavellir and go straight to the main statue in the area. From this statue, turn around and look above the building opposite it to find the raven. The third location is in Althjof’s Rig. When you first climb up the chain in order to get access to the Rig itself, look around to find a barrel nearby with a raven next to it. The fourth location is atop the Watchtower near the dwarven shop. Look above it to find the raven flying around the area. The fifth location is in Radsvinn’s Rig, except this time you don’t have to climb to the top. Before you make the climb, look to your left to find a crane with the raven sitting on its hook. The sixth location is on Lyngbakr Island. Use the boat to head to the second area on this island after freeing one of the fins. Go through a nearby crawlspace and come out through the other end to find the raven on the ground. The seventh location is in the Applecore and you can find the raven near the zipline in this area. It sits on top of the rafters to the side of the zipline that you can access after solving the water wheel puzzle. The eighth location is close to the previous one, in the Jarnsmida Pitmines. Come through the Mystic Gateway here and head down the chain, then look around to find the raven flying around. The ninth location is in the Forge. Head through the Mystic Gateway and go to the large dwarf statue nearby. From here, look above the statue to find the raven flying in circles above it. The 10th location is also located in the Forge, at the top. This place is only accessible after you come here with Brok. The raven sits on the side of the mountain near the huge bell in the area. The 11th location is in Alberich Hollow. Go up Radsvinn’s Rig with the weapon that you get from the Forge and climb up till you get to the dwarf statue. The raven will be sitting on the rock near a tree past the Legendary Chest. The 12th location is on Alberich Island. Climb up the island till you find some debris that can be cleared by a sonic arrow. Destroy it to find the raven flying behind it. The 13th location is also on Alberich Island. Keep going forward from the previous location till you find a hole between the rocks. This is where the raven sits.

Eyes of Odin: Vanaheim locations

This realm holds a total of 15 ravens.

The first location is in the Southern Wilds. At the beginning of this area, look to the left to find the raven flying above the river. The second location is in the Abandoned Village. The raven is found on a statue inside a tree knot in this area. Swing through a few levels to get to the top to find it. The third location is in the Veiled Passage. The raven sits next to some skeletons on the roof. The fourth location is in the Goddess Falls. The raven flies above the waterfalls near the area where you can dock your boat. The fifth location is in the Eastern Barri Woods. The raven sits inside a tree knot above the spiral staircase. The sixth location is Freyr’s Camp. Go to the north of the camp near a pond. You will find the raven perched on a tree near the blue structure. The seventh location is the Jungle. You can find the raven in the crater that you can access via boat. The eighth location is in the Sinkholes. Go through the Mystic Gateway by Berserker Gravestone and go down the path by boat. The raven sits on a cliff to the left of a chain that leads out of the area. The ninth location is near River Delta. The raven is perched in the Pilgrim’s Landing area to the left of the Legendary Chest. The 10th location is also near River Delta. This raven sits on top of a tree root above the river which can be accessed by sliding down the nearby golden chain. The 11th location is found in the Plains. Restore water to the crater, then go to the left by boat. When you reach the gap, look across it to find the raven. The rest of the ravens in Vanaheim are all found in the Plains as well. The 12th location has the raven in a gap between the rocks, located to the north of the Mystic Gateway in the area. The 13th location has the raven in a gap between the rocks, opposite the poisoned gate near the Nornir Chest in the area. The 14th location has the raven perched on top of a cliff in the Plains to the west of the frozen lightning bolt. The 15th location has the raven near the chest of forgotten materials across the shop in the eastern area.

Eyes of Odin rewards

Killing these ravens will send them to the realm of Niflheim and provide you with an appropriate number of rewards for doing so. Depending on how many ravens you kill, you will unlock a number of legendary chests in Niflheim, each with its own rewards. Every one of them is useful and will make a difference depending on your playstyle.

Equipment: Girdle of Raven Tears (six ravens killed)

Girdle of Raven Tears (six ravens killed) Equipment: Bracers of Raven Tears (12 ravens killed)

Bracers of Raven Tears (12 ravens killed) Equipment: Cuirass of Raven Tears (18 ravens killed)

Cuirass of Raven Tears (18 ravens killed) Runic Attack: Breath of Thamur (28 ravens killed)

Breath of Thamur (28 ravens killed) Runic Attack: Meteoric Slam (38 ravens killed)

Meteoric Slam (38 ravens killed) Runic Attack: The Finger of Ruin (48 ravens killed)

And that’s all of the ravens in the game. Killing all 48 of them will end the quest and net you all of the rewards mentioned above.