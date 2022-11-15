Where to find all Lunda Armor pieces in God of War Ragnarök

God of War Ragnarök puts you into the shoes of Kratos through this second adventure in the Norse lands. Now more familiar with the Nordic lands and its gods through several fights in the previous game, Kratos and his battle-hardened son Atreus have to survive the cataclysmic event yet to come in God of War Ragnarök.

To make this journey easier, the father and son duo can equip themselves with a plethora of weapons and armor that are found throughout the game. Today we will be highlighting one of the armor sets in the game that gets better the further you play through the game: The Lunda Armor set, and how you can get all of the armor pieces in this set.

Lunda Armor

Image via Santa Monica Studios

The Lunda Armor set is one of the best-performing sets of armor in the game. The quest to unlock the Lunda Armor is found after you finish “The Reckoning” and head back to Freyr’s Camp. Once here, you can talk to Lunda working at the back and she will give you the favor quest “The Mysterious Orb.” Completing this favor will give you the Orb as well as the three pieces you need to complete the Lunda Armor set. The pieces are as follows.

Lunda’s Broken Cuirass

Lunda’s Broken Bracers

Lunda’s Broken Belt

Gathering all three of these pieces will complete the set. Although, their true power doesn’t shine through unless they are repaired first. Before you start the quest to find these pieces, you will have to unlock the rune seal on the Cliffside Ruins. Now that you have, this is where you have to go to find each piece.

Lunda’s Broken Cuirass

Image via Santa Monica Studios

The first piece of the Lunda Armor set is the Broken Cuirass. You can find this piece can be found in a chest in Noatun’s Garden. First, defeat all of the enemies in this area to gain access to the chest. Then interact with the rune carving seal that you can find here to open the chest itself.

Lunda’s Broken Bracers

Image via Santa Monica Studios

The second piece of the Lunda Armor set is the Broken Bracers. The chest containing this piece can be found in Goddess Falls. Head there by boat and keep going till you find a cave to the left. Go inside to find two docking spots for your boat. The second docking area contains the Broken Bracers.

Lunda’s Broken Belt

Image via Santa Monica Studios

The final piece of the Lunda Armor set is the Broken Belt. This piece can be found in a chest inside a room on the Cliffside Ruins. This room is quite easy to find. Climb through a wall and get to the center of the ruins. The room will be marked by the multitude of poisonous plants inside, so it is hard to miss.