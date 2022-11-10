What’s wrong with Fenrir in God of War: Ragnarok?

After years of waiting, God of War: Ragnarök is finally here. A sequel to the long-running franchise’s 2018 reboot, Ragnarök concludes Kratos’ journey throughout Norse mythology and introduces us to famous mythical figures including the likes of Odin, Thor, and more.

Shortly after beginning the game, players will quickly notice that Kratos and Atreus have added several wolves to their family. While players quickly assume the reins of Speki and Svanna, Atreus speaks of a third, sickly wolf, Fenrir.

For those familiar with Norse mythology, the wolf Fenrir is notably important in the real-life mythological telling of the Nordic apocalypse, Ragnarök. Finding out that Fenrir is not only with Atreus and Kratos but is also gravely ill at the beginning of the story certainly caught many players off guard.

This is everything you need to know about Fenrir and his ultimate fate.

Does Fenrir die in God of War: Ragnarök?

Though Atreus remains hopeful that Fenrir can pull through, the wolf seemingly dies of old age after the two return to their camp. It is unclear exactly how old Fenrir is, though the wolf is notably bigger and grayer than the pair’s other two wolf companions.

In a tear-jerking scene nearly at the onset of Ragnarök, Atreus attempts to feed Fenrir, though the old wolf cannot scarf down the food. In an act of mercy, Atreus whispers a spell that appears to put down Fenrir without suffering, though it is unclear to audiences and Kratos exactly what Atreus has done.

Later in the game, it is revealed that Atreus’ strange spell brought Fenrir back to life in another, much larger form. It becomes apparent, however, that Atreus only recited one half of the spell since Fenrir has turned into an unkillable hellhound with the ability to rip apart the nine realms. After casting the second half of the spell, Fenrir’s soul is eventually returned to his body in full and the wolf is alive and well again.

Though Fenrir is sickly and near death at the beginning of God of War: Ragnarök, the wolf eventually returns to the story as Atreus and Kratos’ faithful companion.