What is Health Burst during combat in God of War: Ragnarok?

God of War: Ragnarök, much like its 2018 predecessor, has a wide variety of abilities that you can acquire by playing and leveling up throughout the game. One of these abilities is dubbed Health Burst, and it’s an invaluable resource to acquire to stay alive during a fight.

If you notice your health is starting to get low mid-combat and there are no healing items anywhere to be found, you can activate the ability to gain a percentage of your health back. Though useful, Health Burst can only be activated in a very particular way, making it important to know how to use the ability before jumping into any risky situations.

Here is everything you need to know about Health Burst in God of War: Ragnarök.

How to use Health Burst in God of War: Ragnarök

Health Burst is a passive ability in God of War: Ragnarök that allows Kratos to receive a small bit of his health back after being activated. How players activate Health Burst depends on the passive ability and equipment it is attached to and that specific piece of armor’s enchantment. For example, if you are using Eir’s Armament, you can activate Health Burst by killing any enemy with a runic attack.

You will know the ability has been activated after the Health Burst status effect is seen to the left of your HUD. Players only recover health while the status effect is on, and once it dissipates, you will no longer gain any health until it is reactivated. The amount of health that Health Burst gives will also depend on the passive attached to the ability.

If you are playing on higher difficulties or engage in prolonged enemy encounters, Health Burst is an excellent tool to regain health without having to rely on health stones randomly dropping. It is important to note, however, that your armor will drastically change how the mechanic works.