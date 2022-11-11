Niflheim or Alfheim in God of War Ragnarok | Which should you travel to first?

God of War Ragnarök is finally available to play after nearly four years of waiting. With approximately twenty hours of gameplay needed to complete the main storyline alone, Ragnarök is brimming with content across its vast, open world.

Roughly six hours into the game, after unlocking the overworld, players are hit with a choice to either travel to Alfheim or Niflheim. Though characters advise you to be careful about this first major travel choice, it is not quite as consequential as they may make it seem.

Unlike Ragnarök’s 2018 predecessor, players require Yggdrasil seeds to travel between the realms, each seed unique to its respective realm. Players acquire these Yggdrasil seeds organically by progressing through the main story and do not need to actively seek out this material.

After obtaining the seeds to both Alfheim and Niflheim, players are faced with a choice. If you are unsure of where to direct your next adventure in God of War Ragnarök, this is everything to know about traveling to either Alfheim or Niflheim.

Should I travel to Alfheim or Niflheim in God of War Ragnarök?

Traveling to Alfheim will push the main story forward while Niflheim has several side quests and other level- and stat-boosting activities, which can power Kratos up before progressing further in the main questline. Once you go to Alfheim, you will not be able to go back to either Niflheim or Svartalfheim until the zone is completed.

If you are eager to continue down the main storyline, then Alfheim is the way to go. If you are a completionist or want to see everything God of War Ragnarök has to offer, then Niflheim should be your destination.

Once selecting Alfheim, you will be on a 90-minute mission in the land of elves. Once you complete this main questline, however, you are once again free to explore the wider world as you see fit.