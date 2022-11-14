After four long years of waiting, God of War: Ragnarök is finally here and sees Kratos conclude his journey through the Norse mythos. While players only had the opportunity to explore a few of the realms in the 2018 reboot, Ragnarök spans the entire nine realms in an epic conclusion to the duology.

As you progress through the game, Kratos and Atreus’ actions send shockwaves throughout the nine realms, and the consequences are felt by all. After ending your adventure in Vanaheim, the keeper of the World Tree notably feels the loss of Nidhogg. It is this feeling of loss that prompts the keeper to send Kratos on a mission to find all of the dragon’s missing children, the Lindwyrms.

These Lindwyrms are scattered throughout the world and can be found hiding inside the Yggdrasil portals that facilitate your travels. If you need help finding the location for all of the Lindwyrms, look no further. These are all the locations of the Lindwyrms in God of War: Ragnarök.

Where to find all the Lost Lindwyrms in God of War: Ragnarök

There are six total Lindwyrms that players are required to find to complete the keeper’s quest. Some of Nidhogg’s lost children are locked behind content that will require progression through the main story to access. To find all the Lindwyrms in one go of it, you may want to progress a little beyond Vanaheim.

All Lindwyrm in Svartalfheim

Of the six, there are four total Lindwyrms in Svartalfheim. The first on our list is at Alberich Hollow. Players can reach Alberich Hollow by going through Dragon Beach, climbing up the wooden platform, and lobbing their spear at the spout of air. After this, simply climb to the top, make your way to the Dwarf statue, and turn left. One Ormstunga will block your path, but after defeating it, you will have access to the Lindwyrm.

Screengrab via Santa Monica Studios

The next of Nidhogg’s children can be found at Alberich Island. There is a visible air spout in this area that you can use your Draupnir spear on and climb to the top of the platform. After bypassing a gate and the Yggdrasil Rift, you will find your next Lindwyrm.

Screengrab via Santa Monica Studios

Another lost Lindwyrm can be found at the forge. The Lindwyrm, like others, will only be available after attaining your spear weapon, Draupnir. After reaching the forge, players should see bright yellow rocks that indicate a nearby air spout and use it to reach the Lindwyrm in the zone.

Screengrab via Santa Monica Studios

The Lindwyrm at Applecore will be close by to the forge. Players can find this location by backtracking to the mines where they first found Tyr. Players will find that this location is blocked by golden ore, destroy the obstruction by using the explosive jar sitting next to it. After dispatching sporadic mobs along the way, there will be a spout of air that you can once again plug with your spear.

Screengrab via Santa Monica Studios

All Lindwyrms in Vanaheim

There are only two Lindwyrms in Vanaheim, both located near The Crater. Players can access this region after completing the quest Scent of Survival, the storyline wherein players rescue Freyr from the Asgardians.

Screengrab via Santa Monica Studios

The first Lindwyrm in this area can be located at the top of this area, wherein players complete the For Vanaheim quest. Players can easily spot the out-of-place Yggdrasil portal and fight the Lindwyrm into submission.

Screengrab via Santa Monica Studios

The final Lindwyrm will be to the eastern side of The Plains in Vanaheim. Players can reach this location by traversing around the far side of the region, with the final Yggdrasil Rift making itself apparent.