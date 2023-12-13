Is God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC on PS4?

God of War Ragnarok has a new DLC in Valhalla, which sets Kratos on a new path to overcome his demons. The new expansion works as a sort of epilogue to the main story and is completely free. But do PlayStation 4 players also get to enjoy it?

Valhalla is a free DLC for God of War Ragnarok, available for all players who own the base game. Released worldwide on Dec. 12, 2023, after a surprise announcement at The Game Awards 2023, it aims to bring a new experience to fans. That includes rogue-lite mechanics and an independent story, as well as some shiny new trophies to unlock.

While it is not marketed as a direct sequel, Valhalla may contain a few spoilers from the end of Ragnarok‘s story, so proceed with caution if you haven’t finished the base game story yet unless you don’t really care about spoilers. If that is the case, you don’t need to worry.

But is the new DLC available for PlayStation 4 as well, or just for the most recent PlayStation 5? The answer is both. Here is how to obtain it on the PS4.

How to get the God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC on PlayStation 4

Screenshot by Dot Esports

When it comes to getting the Valhalla DLC on a PS4, there is not much to it. Simply go to the God of War Ragnarok page of the PlayStation Store, then scroll down to the Expansions section. Under Expansions, you should see Valhalla for your console. Clicking it should lead you to exactly where you need.

There is, however, one requirement to follow: you need to have the God of War Ragnarok base game installed on your console. If you don’t have it anymore, re-install it before attempting the above instructions, and you should be fine. Remember, this DLC is free, so you won’t need to pay anything to get to enjoy it.

After following these simple steps, enjoy this new roguelite side story for your favorite characters!