In God of War Ragnarök, much like previous titles in the franchise, stringing together a chain of attacks into combos are an essential part of the game’s combat system. Companions, special attacks, and abilities across your three distinctive weapons are all options at the player’s disposal.

When going through armor and weapon attachments, players will likely stumble across many that boast a high chance of extra strength on combo finishers. To players still early on in their God of War Ragnarök journey, this may sound confusing at first.

What the ‘combo finisher’ refers to in God of War Ragnarök is not like traditional combos you may find in fighting games, but instead something much simpler. This is everything you need to know about combo finishers in God of War Ragnarök.

How to use Combo Finishers in God of War Ragnarök

Combo finishers are simply big, dramatic moves that come after pressing a specific string of attacks. Combo finishers can be triggered in a number of ways. For instance, pressing the light attack button several times and then a heavy attack results in a jumping strike whenever using the Blades of Chaos. All three weapons, the Leviathan Axe, Blades of Chaos, and Draupnir Spear, all have unique combo finishers.

Whereas abilities may be better suited for multi-enemy fights, combos are great for single-target damage, specifically boss fights. Combo finishers not only look cool but also provide higher damage if you are able to complete all the necessary moves without being interrupted.

Each of Kratos’ weapons has its own combo finishers, and as previously stated, specific upgrades and gear can boast these combo finishers to deal even bigger damage. If you are playing on harder difficulties or simply want to master everything God of War Ragnarök has to offer, it is essential to learn these combo finishers and when best to utilize them in action.