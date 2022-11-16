Nornir Chests are some of the most important collectible items in God of War Ragnarök as their contents drastically increase your power in-game.

Fortunately, these can be found all over the nine realms. But some of them can be harder to open than others. One of the most confusing is the one found within the Raider Hideout.

So that you can get your stat boost from inside, here’s everything you need to know to crack the code and open this chest up.

How to unlock the Raider Hideout Nornir Chest in God of War Ragnarök

Like many other Nornir Chests in God of War Ragnarök, the one in the Raider Hideout requires you to light torches corresponding to the sigils on the chest. But this one is slightly more difficult than some of the others.

To find the first torch you’ll want to destroy the flowers covering a wall on the back left behind the chest. Destroy these using your companion’s arrows to empower the Blades of Choas and behind you’ll find a torch. To light this, head to the middle of the room and collect the orb of flames take it back to the newly uncovered spot, and toss it at the target.

Next, head straight back to the pot and collect another orb of flames and lob it at the pile of gold located on the right of the Nornir Chest. Once the gold is broken, toss another orb, igniting the second flame and leaving just one more before the chest can be opened.

To find the last torch, collect an orb and head to the giant hole in the center of the room. While facing the east, you will see this last target in the distance. With the help of some purple arrows from your companion, you should be able to increase the range of your orbs blast and ignite this final torch.