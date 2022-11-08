How to open the locked Nornir chest at Radsvinn’s Rig in God of War Ragnarok

God of War Ragnarok is littered with different collectibles, items, and puzzles for players to solve as they go around the world.

One of these includes the Nornir chests, which house important items for upgrading Kratos to help him survive later stages of the game by improving the amount of health he has among other things.

While most of these chests can be easily solved, a few chests, such as the one found in Radsvinn’s Rig, are a little bit more tricky. Hiding their solutions around the small area in hard-to-find places, or behind locked gates that will need a bit of positioning to solve them.

With that in mind, here is what you need to do to open this one so you can continue along your journey.

Radsvinn’s Rigg Rune Toches Location

Unlike Rune Seals that need breaking or golden wheels that need turning, this chest requires you to light three torch beacons scattered around the area to get the chest to open.

The first one is located just beside the chest to the left. To ignite it and the others, use the blades of chaos to light the torch.

The second can be found directly behind the first one. Turn around so you see the tower and head to the right of it to climb up a ledge. Once up, turn around instantly and you should see the torch behind a gate, there is a red explosive above it that can be hit with your axe that lights the torch.

After lighting the second torch, immediately turn around and run straight until Kratos drops down from the ledge. If you do this correctly you should drop down in front of two barrels leaning against each other with weird symbols on them. Use Atreus to clear them and the final torch will be behind them.

Once lit, return to the chest to claim your reward.