How to open the locked Nornir chest after the gate in Aurvangar Wetlands in God of War Ragnarok

One of the last Nornir Chests that can be found in God of War Ragnorak takes a different approach to unlocking it than the previous one.

These chests are crucial as you go through the game as they give Kratos buffs for things like health and more, so taking your time to search around each area to unlock them all could be the difference between life and death against some bosses.

As with all these chests, though, unlocking them can be quite tedious. So to save you some time, here is what you need to do to unlock one of the chests found in the Aurvanger Wetlands.

Aurvanger Wetlands locked chest rune seals locations

First, the chest we are talking about is the one in the far north beside some large gears. Just like with previous chests, you will need to destroy three rune seals to unlock it and find out what is inside but as mentioned before in a different fashion.

Instead of destroying rune seals, you need to turn golden wheels until it matches one of the three runes of the chest. So be sure to take note of the three runes before going to find the golden wheels.

The first seal you need to find is located behind the waterfall right of the Chest in the distance. Spin the wheel until the rune beneath it matches the rune on the left of the chest.

Make your way back to the chest for the second one and head left, running until you come across an area you can use the Chains of Chaos to grapple up to the higher area. Soon as you are up look to the top right for another golden wheel spinner that you need to spin to match the middle chest rune.

To find the final golden pinwheel, head left from the second one until you jump down to a new small area. Instantly head right and you will see the final wheel in front of you. Hit it under it matches the final chest rune and you can return to the chest to claim your reward.