How do you beat an enemy who knows your every move?

God of War: Ragnarök creates one of the most immersive experiences for fans, delving into the depths of Norse and Greek mythology. The Santa Monica Studio sequel provides an entertaining interpretation of each and every god, giving them creative perspectives and attitudes depending on their abilities and environments.

In Ragnarök, Heimdall is a multi-faceted character with the extraordinary ability to read the minds of the people around him.

Otherwise known as “The Guardian of the Aesir,” Heimdall watches over Asgard. He has the power of knowing the enemies move before it happens. He’s certainly a difficult enemy to face.

If you’ve made it to the part of the story where you’re fighting Heimdall, you’re probably aware if you don’t win, Atreus is not long for this world.

How do I beat Heimdall in God of War: Ragnarök?

Screengrab via Santa Monica Studio

As previously mentioned, Heimdall has the gift of foresight. If you swing the Blades of Chaos in his direction, you’ll miss every strike.

To beat Heimdall, you’ll have to use the Draupnir Spear. This spear will be the only way you can make a dent.

Firstly, you’ll throw your spear at Heimdall. He’ll catch the spear and therein lies your opportunity to land a few hits. Heimdall might be a god, but his strength is comparable to any human. His gift of seeing the future separates him from mortals, not his strength. Explode the spear a few times until he works it out.

Make sure you attack him again while he’s hurt; you’ll lower his health dramatically.

Eventually, Heimdall will change up his technique, meaning you’ll have to as well. Start throwing the spear at the ground and wait for him to walk towards you.

Sometimes he’ll dodge the spear, but keep doing this process until it’s all over. Eventually, you’ll drain all his health, and it’ll be game over for Heimdall.