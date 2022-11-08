If you need an extra life, here's what you'll want to know.

When venturing through the realms you’ll likely hit a point where a challenge seems too much in God of War Ragnarök. Fortunately, there are ways to boost your chances and optimize Kratos to beat even the toughest enemies, even death.

One way is by using Resurrection Stones. As the name suggests, these items will bring you back from the dead should you fall in combat, and give you another chance to pick up from where you left off.

If you’re struggling to take out bosses or simply looking for some assurance that if you die you can finish the mission then Resurrection Stones are the perfect tool to help you out. Here’s what you need to know so that you can get your hands on them.

How to get Resurrection Stones in God of War Ragnarök

Screengrab via Santa Monica Studio

To get Ressurection Stones you’ll be required to craft them from an armorer around the world of God of War Ragnarök. Throughout the game, you’ll unlock access to better Resurrection stones, but they can all be acquired through this method.

Each of these resurrection stones will cost you Hacksilver. Here is a look at each of them and their cost.

Simple Ressurection Stone: 1500 Hacksilver

Superior Ressurection Stone: 3000 Hacksilver

Berserker Ressurection Stone: 5000 Hacksilver

As each of these items goes up in price they also provide new bonuses. The Superior Ressurection Stone grants more health than its cheaper associate, but the most expensive of them all, the Berserker Ressurection Stone is the best. This item grant full rage when you are bought back from death allowing you to take advantage of your Spartan Rage instantly.

It is worth noting you can only carry one Ressurection Stone at a time in God of War Ragnarok, so you’ll want to pick the right one for you before you head into battle.