After years of waiting, God of War Ragnarök is finally here to conclude Kratos’ journey through the Norse mythos. While Ragnarök introduces players to countless new and important figures in Norse mythology, including Thor, Odin, Tyr, and more, it also sees many fan favorites return to the screen.

Set several years after the first game, Kratos and his son, Atreus, embark on a new mission to find gods, right their past wrongs, and prevent Ragnarök from destroying the nine realms.

Early on in the ‘Quest for Tyr’ storyline, players set out to find a dwarf tavern that houses Durlin. Nidavellir, the zone the tavern is nested in, can be quite the maze for unfamiliar players. If you’re stuck trying to find the elusive dwarf tavern, here is everything you need to know.

Where is the dwarf tavern in Nidavellir?

After first docking your boat in Nidavellir, follow Atreus into town and stop at Sindri and his shop. The dwarven forge master will upgrade Atreus’ bow to include Sonic Arrows. While testing out his new arrows, Atreus destroys a section of stone, consequently unleashing a small mob of monsters for Kratos to kill.

Screengrab via God of War Ragnarok

The hole leads to a sewer tunnel. After traversing through the tunnel, avoid following the main road. Instead, go forward a while longer. Kratos will come across a path blocked by a cart full of ore. With his recently acquired Sonic Arrows, Atreus will be able to clear the path. If you do not have Sonic Arrows, there is a prompt that will also allow Kratos to move the crate.

After clearing the obstruction, players will be able to access the dwarf tavern in Nidavellir to find Durlin. While Nidavellir is an elaborate maze required for players to traverse in order to fulfill multiple main questlines, the main storyline will eventually take Kratos and Atreus across the nine realms.