God of War Ragnarök is finally here to conclude Kratos’ journey through Norse mythology. In the 2018 God of War reboot, Santa Monica Studios first hinted at the All-father’s omnipresence by incorporating Odin’s ravens as a collectible achievement. Scattered throughout the realms, players were tasked with dispatching the symbolic ravens, which are commonly believed to act as Odin’s eyes.

Odin’s ravens are back in God of War Ragnarök, and having confronted Odin in the early portions of the game, taking care of his ravens feels far more personal. There are 48 ravens in total, slaying all ravens will earn players the ‘Eyes of Odin’ reward. While some of the All-father’s minions are in plain sight, others are much more difficult to see.

If you are having trouble locating Odin’s raven in the abandoned village, look no further. This is where the raven is and how to kill it.

Where to find Odin’s Raven in the Abandoned Village in God of War Ragnarök

Players will need to progress fairly far into the main storyline’s quest chain before being able to reach Odin’s raven in the abandoned village. Kratos will only be able to find the raven after returning to Vanaheim for the second time, shortly after completing the Creatures of Prophecy quest.

Players can find the raven by visiting the abandoned village near the Eastern Barri Woods. In the abandoned village are sprawling trees often intermingled with one another, the raven will be located nested between two large trees. As you near the raven, you will begin to hear its crowing louder and louder. When you close in, Freya will sound off a vocal cue that marks that you are close.

The raven can be easily spotted by its glowing, iridescent colors. After finding the raven, simply take out your Draupnir spear and skewer the bird. While there are certainly far more eyes of Odin throughout the nine realms, this will subtract one from Odin’s flock.