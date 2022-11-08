How to find Nidavellir Ore in God of War Ragnarok

God of War Ragnarok has an abundance of different items to find to craft new weapons, armor, and gear.

One of these items is Nidavellir Ore, which is used to craft one of the best early armor sets in the game. Just like with other resources, however, the game does a pretty lackluster job of telling you where to find it.

Thankfully, though, it’s not that hard to find. But those who have been pushing themselves through the early story missions without doing any side quests might have had trouble coming across it. So let’s help you out.

Nidavellir Ore location

Screengrab via Santa Monica Studio

Nidavellir Ore is a reward given to players who complete the “In Service of Asgard” Favours Quest. It is located in Svartalfheim, north of Nidavellir.

By destroying the three mining towers, players will be rewarded with all the ore they need to unlock the armor set that they deserve. Just be sure to collect the resource before going away from it. Otherwise, you will leave it behind.

It’ll take a bit of a slog to go through all three of the towers, but for completionists or those looking to have an early game boost, it is definitely worth it. While you are on these islands, be sure to do other things as well like collect any Nornir chests and look out for any Eyes of Oden ravens so you don’t have to come back here in the future to collect any missed items.