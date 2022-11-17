God of War Ragnarök is finally here after nearly four years of waiting, and players are now able to conclude Kratos’ venture through Norse mythology. Alongside an approximate 20-hour main storyline, Ragnarök is also brimming with sidequests, optional content, and countless collectibles.

Throughout their time in Ragnarök players will often encounter chests that grant armor, health upgrades, crafting materials, and more. While some chests only require players to interact with them to open, others are more elaborate and require some level of skill and knowledge to open.

One chest that has given players particular trouble is along the Cliffside Ruins. If you find yourself struggling to open the Nornir chest, look no further as this is everything you need to know about Cliffside Ruins Nornir Chest.

How to open the Nornir Chest in God of War Ragnarök

The Cliffside Ruins are located in Vanaheim, in the center of a long river in which Kratos maneuvers around via boat. To open the chest, players will have to find three runes that have spinning paddles attached to them. These rotating paddles will allow players to select the correct, corresponding rune and eventually open the chest.

The first rune is spotted to the right of the beach across the Cliffside Ruins. Players will have to throw their Leviathan Axe across the river to spin it to the correct rune.

To find the second rune, travel back to the chest and turn right. Going alongside the river, you will eventually find the rune trapped amidst red vein. These veins can be burned away using Freya’s Hex Arrows. After the vines are gone, you can access the rune and select the corresponding rune that appears on the chest.

The third rune is behind a golden chain that hangs on the island’s leftmost side. Players will have to climb the wall, then jump across the bridge and look at the chain from an elevated angle. Players should then see the rune awkwardly placed between the rocks. Once again, players will have to toss Kratos’ Leviathan Axe to find the correct symbol.

After all three runes have been correctly placed, return to the chest and collect your reward.