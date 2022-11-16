In God of War Ragnarök, favors are basically the game’s own version of sidequests, which will be available to you after completing Main Quest six: The Reckoning.

The Elven Sanctum is among the various favors you can take on in the game, this time being for Beyla and Byggvir who you meet in Freyr’s camp, which contains an especially tough boss fight towards the end.

There are a lot of optional items you can miss out on without knowing how to exactly come across them, as well as having a grueling time with the boss at the end of the quest. Continue reading our Elven Sanctum quest guide to make your life in Alfheim a little easier.

The Elven Sanctum quest information in God of War Ragnarök

Requirement: Available after returning to Freyr’s Camp during Main Quest six: The Reckoning

Reward: 1000 Kratos XP, 250 Freya XP

Objectives:

Explore the Elven Sanctum in Alfheim

Search for clues about Elven history

Leave the Sanctum

How to complete The Elven Sanctum quest in God of War Ragnarök

Screengrab via Santa Monica Studios

To begin the quest, you will need to make your way into Freyr’s Camp and talk to the elves Beyla and Byggvir, which can easily be done after returning to Freyr’s Camp during Main Quest six: The Reckoning. While you unlock the favor in Vanaheim, you will need to travel to Alfheim to tackle this quest, however.

Apart from that, you will need to have completed the Secret of the Sands favor as well, so if you haven’t done so already, make sure you complete that favor immediately.

Once you’ve made your way into Alfheim, travel northwest on the Gulon Sled till you reach a doorway that needs to be opened with a rune, then make your way inside to reach an area called The Hjarta. If you go for the path that makes its way around, you will find another Mystic Gateway. You won’t have much use for it now, so you can save this one for later.

Once you’ve reached The Hjarta, head onto the single path that goes forward to make your way into The Forbidden Sands. This would begin the Song of the Sands favor if you haven’t completed it.

If you have, make your way towards the northeast from here to the quest marker for The Elven Sanctum and proceed to hookshot up the entrance. You can acquire an Artifact to the west of the entrance—one of the Tributes to Freyr called Bracelet. Make your way back to the entrance and open the door, heading inside.

In this area, there are tons of pots that you can smash for some easy Hacksilver. Head into the next room to find Lore in the form of a Lore Marker that’s called Rules of the Sanctum. Make your way towards the table to the left of the Lore Marker to unlock a Labor named The Lost Pages. The table opposite the Lore Marker has a Scroll named An Examination of Temporal Significance.

Hookshot up to the higher area towards your right to find a yellow chest with Hacksilver inside it. On the left, you will find a Lore Marker called The Arbiters of Knowledge as well as a red chest with Stonewood and Hacksilver inside. To the right, you should spot an Artifact placed on a pedestal named Consul’s Journal, which after retrieving will trigger the next stage of the favor.

Before leaving the Sanctum, however, there is a Legendary Chest with a Jewel of Yggdrasil within that you should be collecting, and to the right of which you should find a treasure map for the Forgotten Tower.

Once you have finished collecting all the items, make your way outside the building in the same manner you headed in, only to be ambushed by the Maven before you can leave.

How to beat the Maven during The Elven Sanctum quest in God of War Ragnarök

Screengrab via Santa Monica Studios

The Maven’s battle tactics are very similar to that of Alva, albeit much more aggressive with a lot of extra damage behind her attacks.

Apart from her regular attacks, the Maven has an especially dangerous move which consists of a barrage of hits that ends in an unblockable slam attack. This move can be countered by blocking the flurry of regular blows and finally dodging the unblockable slam. After finishing this sequence of attacks, Maven will recover for a bit, which is when you should rush in and attack her as she is vulnerable.

Maven can go for a shield strike move that deals AoE damage over the entire battlefield, which makes it essential that you shield strike these to stun her and avoid taking the damage. Try and stay as close to her as possible to avoid her from initiating the shield strike move when you happen to be too far from her to counter it. You can also use your runic attacks and your companion’s abilities to deal extra damage to her and to cause stun.

Maven also performs a ranged unblockable attack, which is easily dodgeable. She, however, follows it up with two—and later three—block break attacks where she flings her weapon at you. Parrying these attacks will be your best bet as dodging them will be especially difficult, leaving you vulnerable if you get hit by even one.

If you do choose to parry these attacks, only the final parry will stun her, so be ready to parry two to three hits in a row—successfully. Parrying is worth it, however, as stunning Maven gives you ample opportunity to damage her while she is vulnerable.

Since there are no checkpoints and no health pickups, we recommend you use Spartan Valor as a source of healing. Since Maven has such an aggressive nature, you won’t find too many opportunities to heal up, which is why you might need to sacrifice an opportunity to attack her when she is stunned or recovering to instead heal yourself up.

Towards the end of the battle, Maven will try to heal herself, so use a shield strike to promptly interrupt her and finish the fight when the R3 prompt appears.

Leave the building to complete the Elven Sanctum favor.