The Blades of Chaos are actually quite good at organizing.

Ragnarök is at hand, Kratos and Atreus have continued on their path, and the Blades of Chaos are heating up, ready to be thrown.

There are countless puzzles and secrets lurking in the shadows of God of War: Ragnarök and some require certain techniques to crack the code.

Both your main weapons can be used to help you progress through the game. The Leviathan Axe can be used to freeze geysers blocking your path and the Blades of Chaos can be used to burn through the blue brambles hiding chests and move colossal-sized obstacles impeding your progress.

The Blade Latch technique is an ability that’ll help you get through some of the more challenging areas in God of War: Ragnarök. They’ll need to be used whenever a large object is blocking your path.

How to Blade Latch in God of War: Ragnarök

Image via Santa Monica Studios

The Blade Latch uses your Blades of Chaos. Kratos will hurl them toward an object, latching on, and throwing it out of your way. This should free up whatever path you need to get through.

To complete a Blade Latch, players will have to press “O” when the prompt appears. You’ll have to be looking at the object blocking your path to see the prompt.

This should make Kratos throw his Blades of Chaos into the object. Once the blades are lodged inside the object, you’ll have to use the left stick, “L,” and move it in whatever direction the prompt suggests.

Now you know this trick, you’ll be flying through any puzzle that’s slowing your progression. God of War: Ragnarök has brought back all the interesting puzzles and captivating combat from the previous title while introducing a bunch of small details that’ll make the game one to remember.

Atreus has new abilities and so does Kratos, and they’ll need all the abilities they can to withstand Ragnarök.