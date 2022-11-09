How to beat Vanadis in God of War: Ragnarök

God of War: Ragnarök players that played the first game in the series might have thought they were done with fighting the Valkyries—but turns out that isn’t the case.

A good chunk into the game, players will be assaulted by Vanadis as if out of nowhere and forced to fight her despite how prepared they were for the encounter. Fights like this are a good reason why players should upgrade their weapons and armor whenever they can.

Valkyrie Vanadis boss fight guide

Vanadis will spend most of the fight trying to get some distance between you and her. Firing arrows at you from a distance that you need to dodge while trying to close the gap between you to get some damage in.

Atreus’s arrows are helpful here in dealing some damage and stunning her while you wait for her to use her lunge attack to come at you directly. When this happens, wait for the yellow circles to parry her attacks to start dealing damage with your weapons to slowly chip away at her health bar.

When you get her health down by half, the second phase of the fight will begin where things will start getting a bit more tricky.

On top of her arrows and lunge attacks, Vanadis will start spewing poison blobs on the field that you need to be careful of when moving. Standing on these for too long will cause Kratos to get poisoned and will chip away at your life quickly.

Vanadis will also start to use a lot of moves that are unblockable and will punish you if you don’t dodge them quickly enough. Use your rage meter to heal yourself as needed, pace yourself, and don’t try to attack too much at one time in case a frenzy of attacks comes your way, and Vanadis should fall sooner or later.