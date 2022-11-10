One of the bosses you encounter during the Quest for Tyr, the Dreki is a boss fight that will test your combat skills like never before up until this point of God of War: Ragnarok.

With erratic melee attacks, unblockable strikes, and deadly electricity-imbued AoE blasts, the Dreki is more than a handful for the uninformed player.

If you want a head start before you tackle this boss, or are looking for tips on how you can finally overcome this beast, then make sure to read the rest of our guide on how to efficiently beat the Dreki in God of War: Ragnarok, below.

How to beat the Dreki in God of War: Ragnarok

Image via Santa Monica Studios

The Dreki may seem big and bulky, but is surprisingly agile, moving swiftly on the ground and using attacks that employ high leaps. It strikes the player by using bites and slashes with its claws and fangs and eventually tries to overwhelm the player with its area-of-effect attacks.

Around 100 percent health

Some of its more basic attacks, such as the glob of acid it spits at the player during the initial stages of the fight, can be easily blocked or dodged, but the others need to be parried. The acid glob attack, even when dodged, is harmful to the player since it leaves a corrosive stain on the ground, causing damage and the poisoned status effect if you’re distracted enough to walk over it.

Before you know it, the Dreki will start using melee attacks that flash with yellow rings, which indicate that this attack is imbued with Block Break.

As the name suggests, blocking these attacks will prove detrimental. It is possible to block these attacks though, it’s just that the player will then be highly vulnerable to follow-up attacks thrown at you by the Dreki.

In the beginning, you should focus on letting Atreus use his Sonic arrows to help build hit stun on your melee hits. You will take a bit of bonus damage, but it won’t stun you when you fill the meter in the first battle.

Around this point, the Dreki should go for a new attack, especially if you create a fair bit of distance between it. The unsettling, large lizard will go for a long jump, leaping into the air and covering the distance between itself and the player to lunge at you for a devastating attack. This attack is heavily telegraphed by its obvious wind-up, however, which makes it easy to dodge. After dodging its lunge attack, go straight on the offensive while it’s in a vulnerable state for a while.

At 75-50 percent health

During this stage of the fight, the Dreki will incorporate a new attack into its arsenal. Instead of the single glob of acid it used to shoot at you, it will now fling a volley of acid globs which blast out in a cone shape in front of it.

When it gets close to the 50 percent health range, the Dreki gets a lot more erratic and unpredictable in its attacks, moving slowly and lunging at the player incredibly quickly with no warning.

Below 50 percent health

When the Dreki’s health goes below 50 percent, it will start using a large AoE attack with charged electricity you will need to dodge at any cost or take fatal amounts of damage. It will start blasting you with multiple of its AoE electricity attacks. Keep your focus on its wind-up and be ready to dodge when you see it coming, especially if you see it getting too close for comfort.

It can also use a follow-up after any of these AoE attacks, quickly lunging at you, which you can only afford to parry if you want to get out of it with your skin intact.

Around 25 percent health

At this point of the fight, the Dreki will now spit a string of electricity that lingers on the ground for a couple of seconds. Make sure you dodge the attack and its residue and you’ll be fine.

The Dreki becomes much more unstable, aggressive, and desperate at low health, trying to overwhelm the player with an assault of continuous melee strikes combined with the lines of electricity.

One of its final attacks is an electric stomp which is unblockable and creates a deadly area-of-effect blast around it.

Dodge it, cut it down some more, and then deal the finishing blow to this beast.