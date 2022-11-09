How to beat Gryla in God of War: Ragnarök

One giant-sized task awaiting God of War: Ragnarök players a good chunk into the game is the Gryla boss fight. A towering beast, Atreus can unload waves of arrows into her but will deal very little damage.

The Giant Gryla can appear like a tricky boss due to her immunity when you attack most areas, but if you have been paying attention to what your companion has been saying, you should be able to beat her with ease. If not, this is what you need to do.

Gryla Boss Fight Guide

Image via Sony

To defeat Gryla, you need to be aiming at the purple crystals on the cauldron she is carrying. No other part of the character will cause damage, as the main aim of the boss fight in the first place is to destroy the bowl.

The first phase of the fight is pretty straightforward. Hit the purple crystals on the bowl and wait for Gryla to be stunned, then run up and action command the bowl to move onto the second phase.

Here, Gryla will start doing two new moves you need to look out for. One where she attacks the entire field, and the only way to dodge it is to jump up to a ledge to not get damaged. So look out for that. The second is where she turns away from you to guard the bowl and you won’t be able to hit it at all.

For the second attack, you need to press square on a candle near Gryla’s eyesight to cause her to be stunned to be able to attack the purple crystals again. Once Gryla is stunned and you action command the bowl again, it will move onto the third and final phase, which is more of the same as what you have been dealing with.

Just keep the pace going, dodge the attacks, and keep moving, and Gryla will be defeated in no time.