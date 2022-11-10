After nearly four years, God of War: Ragnarök is now available. Though it’s not the final installment in the long-running franchise, Ragnarök is set to conclude Kratos’ journey throughout Norse mythology.

Living through the height and destruction of the Greek pantheon, moving into new lands to start a family, and now facing off against new enemies in the likes of Odin, Thor, and more, Kratos has lived a storied life, to say the very least. Between the original trilogy and the 2018 reboot, it is heavily implied that a significant amount of time has passed, though how much time is never explicitly disclosed.

Though time is implied to work quite differently for gods compared to men, many players have been curious about what approximate age Kratos could possibly be at the start of God of War: Ragnarök. Here is everything we know about how old Kratos is in God of War: Ragnarök.

Approximately how old is Kratos in God of War: Ragnarök?

Since we have no exact dates to work off of, it is impossible to tell Kratos’ exact age. But we can give some rough estimates thanks to several key details found throughout the original trilogy.

The end of Kratos’ initial crusade against the Greek pantheon ends with the God of War witnessing the destruction of Sparta. This real-life historical event is said to have happened in 464 B.C. Fimbulwinter, a sign of the impending Norse apocalypse, was also theorized to be a real-life climate disaster that scientists suggest occurred in 535 A.D.

With these two events, we can approximate that 1,020 years have passed between the final events of the original trilogy and the beginning of God of War: Ragnarök. As for Kratos’ age, we can look further into details in-game to discern a more accurate number.

The beginning of the God of War series starts after Ares tricked Kratos into killing his own daughter, who was eight at the time of her death. Given Kratos’ appearance, we can guess that the eventual God of War was around 30 years old when the series began. The three games see Kratos exacting his revenge on the Greek pantheon for centuries, giving us approximately 230 years.

After the long break between the two games, it is seen that Kratos has started an entirely new family with an 11-year-old son, Atreus. At the beginning of God of War: Ragnarök, we see that Atreus is now 14 years old.

Adding up all these events’ approximate times, we can guess that Kratos is somewhere between 1,164 to 1,394 years old.