God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla countdown – Exact start time and release date

God of War Ragnarök is getting a DLC expansion focused on expanding the combat with elements from the rougelite genre of games. And the best part? Valhalla is going to be absolutely free for anyone who owns the base game on Dec. 12.

According to Sony, this DLC will have players controlling Kratos in an epilogue set after Ragnarök’s ending as he will “enter its unknown depths to overcome trials within himself and face echoes of his past.” Valhalla is going to work on building Ragnarök’s content into something new where players can take every defeat as a learning experience to improve Kratos’ abilities and change how his surroundings react.

What time does God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla release? Exact release time and details

Get ready to run the halls of Valhalla in a new journey. Image via Sony

Since this is a Sony, players on PlayStation 4 and PS5 should be able to download the game at the same time on Dec. 12, starting at around 11am CST. That means players will see it go live at 9am PST, 12pm EST, and 5pm GMT. All you need to do is download it on the PlayStation Store, where it will be listed as a free add-on for Ragnarök. It is also going to be a separate mode in the game’s menus, meaning you can jump in at any time—though it is recommended you complete the main story to avoid spoilers.

“Kratos will have access to all his weapons and fully-upgraded skill trees at all times, but must commit to a shield and path of Spartan Rage for each attempt,” Grace Orlady said on the PlayStation Blog. “As you overcome the trials of Valhalla and explore its depths, you will make choices between temporary Glyphs for which Stats to upgrade, which Perks to select, which Runic Attacks to wield, and more. Each attempt can play out differently based on the rewards you choose, so keep your strategy in mind when making selections!”

Since Valhalla is going to be an epilogue, there likely won’t be any DLC beyond this for Ragnarök. Sony Santa Monica will share future updates on the franchise at a later date.