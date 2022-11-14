Should you sell Consul’s Journal in God of War Ragnarök?

Much like its predecessors, God of War Ragnarök has countless collectibles that players can discover for their own personal collections or in service of quests. From Nidhogg’s lost children and the Lindwyrms to artifacts and lore snippets, explorers can spend tens or hundreds of hours just treasure-hunting.

Most of what players will typically find scattered throughout the world are materials or otherwise useless collectibles that can be sold to Brok and Sindri for the game’s currency, hacksilver. While most items will immediately strike players as either useful or unimportant, there are some strange items that may leave some wondering if they should sell or keep them, as they may be useful later down the line.

The Consul’s Journal, which is an item found while playing through one of Ragnarök’s many side quests, has left many players confused on what the book’s exact purpose could be. If you find yourself holding onto the Consul’s Journal and you’re not sure if you should sell it or keep it, here’s everything you need to know to make your decision.

Should you sell the Consul’s Journal in God of War Ragnarök?

The Consul’s Journal is found when revisiting Alphemin and after entering the Elven Sanctum. Given that it’s the main focus for a side quest, players may feel inclined to keep the Consul’s Journal even after the quest has been completed. After backtracking to Freyr’s camp and completing the quest in its entirety however, the journal serves no further purpose.

Of course, players are welcome to keep the Consul’s Journal for sentimental purposes, as the book initiates extra dialog from several characters. However, after that, the book has no practical uses aside from selling.

In God of War Ragnarök, players can use hacksilver to upgrade weapons, armor, gear, and more. As enemies progressively get more difficult and god-like, it certainly helps to have as much hacksilver on hand as possible to prep for big encounters.