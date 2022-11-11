God of War Ragnarök reaches impressive milestone on Twitch, but it doesn’t compare to its biggest rival

God of War Ragnarök has been performing exceptionally well on Twitch since its release on Nov. 9, but it still hasn’t matched its main competitor.

The newest Santa Monica Studios production has boasted over 16 million hours watched, 95,458 average viewers, and 460,387 peak viewers on Twitch, according to SullyGnome. But when compared to another major premiere this year, Elden Ring, those numbers are not even close.

Elden Ring premiered on Feb. 25, and in its first week recorded an eye-watering 875,155 peak viewers on Twitch, according to SullyGnome. During four days in February alone, the game accumulated more than 59 million hours watched, around 3.5 times more than God of War Ragnarök so far. That being said, the latter has only been out for several days, so that number will almost certainly increase.

It’s tough to say where exactly the discrepancy is coming from. Some of the biggest streamers on the platform, like Félix “xQc” Lengyel, have been playing God of War Ragnarök. The case was similar to Elden Ring, which had the biggest streamers engaged from the get-go.

Many more streamers, however, played Elden Ring in the first week compared to God of War Ragnarök. Elden Ring had 22,195 peak channels in that timeframe, while Ragnarök has peaked at 11,508 channels only so far.

Either way, both games are candidates for Game of the Year awards.