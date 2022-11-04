God of War Ragnarok on PS4 can make your console sound like it’s about to take flight

A new video clip showing what a PS4 sounds like when running God of War Ragnarok has emerged online, drawing reactions from fans.

Posted by GameSpot on Twitter, the video showcases how loud the console can get when playing the upcoming game. A comparison video was also shown, where the sound of the PS4 was compared to the sound of a plane taking off.

No, your ears aren't broken. #GodOfWarRagnarok may run well on PS4 but at what cost?! 🔊🔊🔊 pic.twitter.com/pQ0kJrHqDo — GameSpot (@GameSpot) November 3, 2022

With the PS5’s supply issues, we can expect the majority of fans to play God of War Ragnarok on the PS4 when the game comes out later this month. Despite the console sounding like a plane, the game itself should run smoothly.

God of War Ragnarok will be released on Nov. 9 for PS4 and PS5. It’s the sequel to the hit 2018 reboot of God of War and will star Kratos and his son, Atreus.

“Fimbulwinter is well underway. Kratos and Atreus must journey to each of the Nine Realms in search of answers as Asgardian forces prepare for a prophesied battle that will end the world,” the game’s official description reads. “Along the way they will explore stunning, mythical landscapes, and face fearsome enemies in the form of Norse gods and monsters. The threat of Ragnarök grows ever closer. Kratos and Atreus must choose between their own safety and the safety of the realms.”