God of War: Ragnarök confirms PlayStation All-Stars as canon in Easter egg

A snippet of dialog from God of War: Ragnarök first shared by Twitter user TheCardinalArts over the weekend not only nods at Sony’s 2012 crossover platform fighter PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale but confirms Kratos’ appearance in the game is in the official God of War canon.

The randomly activated conversation sees Mimir inquire about a tournament that Kratos supposedly fought in prior to the start of God of War: Ragnarök. “I heard you did battle with beasts, scoundrels, princesses, the undead, automatons, and history’s greatest musician,” Mimir inquires. “That’s not true, is it?”

Though Kratos only plainly replies, “I would not speak of this,” the mere mention of the long-forgotten platform fighter quickly sent PlayStation fans into a frenzy. The dialog referred to the Smash Bros.-like fighting game that featured a wide cast of PlayStation’s most popular, exclusive characters.

Fans quickly pieced together the characters Mimir could have been referring to: Nathan Drake being the scoundrel, Fat Princess the princess, Sir Daniel Fortesque from MediEvil acting as the undead, and possibly Clank or Bioshock’s Big Daddy as the automaton. The dialog also confirmed that PaRappa the Rapper from the namesake’s cult classic video game is definitively the best musician in the world.

After the tweet was popularized, fans quickly pieced together that if PlayStation All-Stars is officially canon, then an advertisement wherein Kratos admits to being bested by Sackboy must also be a part of the God of War lore.

Santa Monica Studio senior writer and narrative designer Orion Walker also chimed in on the viral piece of dialog, writing that writer Anthony Burch was sure that the dialog would be cut before launch. To the delight of players who remember PlayStation All-Stars, the conversation between Kratos and Mimir made it through to the final cut.