The iconic Norse God of Thunder, Thor, was among the first characters confirmed to make an appearance in God of War Ragnarök. The character’s unique design and immense presence across mythical and pop culture immediately drew the audience’s attention.

Players first see Thor early on in their playthroughs of God of War Ragnarök, as Thor confronts Kratos for killing his two sons, Magni and Móði, in the previous game. The two remain staunch enemies for most of the game as Thor makes up two boss fight encounters. Thor’s first appearance marks the first major boss fight of the game, and then makes a second appearance toward the tail end of the story.

An intimating rendition of the mythical figure that towers over even Kratos, Thor lives up to his name in Santa Monica Studio’s latest game. In both fights, Thor is a multi-phase boss that utilized everything in his Godly arsenal, including his infamous hammer, Mjolnir. Being a beloved character despite his less-than-flattering depiction in God of War Ragnarök, many players were immediately drawn to learn of Thor’s ultimate fate.

Does Thor die in God of War Ragnarök?

Thor dies near the very end of God of War Ragnarok. After the second boss fight against the God of Thunder, Kratos appears ready to slay Thor. Kratos ultimately decides to stay his hand and instead attempts to convince Thor to stop fighting and “be better” for the sake of their children.

The God of War’s words appear to pierce through Thor’s tough exterior, as he lowers his hammer and does not re-engage Kratos. After Odin appears and chastises his son for failing to kill Kratos, Thor refuses to kill for Odin anymore. Only seconds after his change of heart, Odin thrusts a spear through Thor’s heart, leaving him dead.

Thor is only one of many Gods killed throughout the much beloved Sony franchise, but this time a God was not killed by the hands of Kratos, instead his own father. Though an antagonist for most of the plot, Thor was at least given a moment of redemption before meeting his demise.