Does God of War Ragnarök have multiplayer or co-op?

God of War Ragnarök is a single-player action-adventure game developed by Santa Monica Studio. As a sequel to 2018’s God of War, this latest installment concludes Kratos’ journey through Norse mythology.

Since the beloved PlayStation exclusive was rebooted in 2018, God of War has been praised for its revamped combat system, immersive atmosphere, and gripping narrative experience. Though known for its single-player experience, many plays have been curious to see if God of War Ragnarök also featured any form of multiplayer or co-op gameplay.

The feature is not unheard of in the God of War franchise as God of War Ascension, released in Mar. 2013, boasted a four-player co-op mode. Multiplayer has seldom been seen in the long-running franchise since, but this is everything you need to know about multiplayer in God of War Ragnarök.

Is there multiplayer or co-op mode in God of War Ragnarök?

Unfortunately for co-op fans, there are no multiplayer or co-op features in God of War Ragnarök. It is unlikely that Santa Monica Studios will implement any such feature in the future, as its predecessor, God of War, did not see any form of multiplayer added to the game post-launch.

Though God of War Ragnarök players control multiple characters, both the God of War himself and his son, Atreus, all actions are performed by only one player. A PlayStation exclusive, players can share their screen with friends if they wish to simultaneously view the single-player experience.

If you are planning on picking up God of War Ragnarök, you should not expect any multiplayer features, whether it be cooperative or competitive, to be added anytime soon. While future installations of God of War may have such a feature in the future, there is none to be seen for the time being.

God of War Ragnarök is available now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 exclusively.