You'll want to save as much footage as you can.

God of War: Ragnarök has finally landed on consoles and Kratos dons the Blades of Chaos once more. There are so many iconic moments in the God of War series you’ll want to show everyone around you, and this installment brings keeps up with its predecessors.

The scale of each battle feels immense, with Kratos and Atreus taking on Gods and monsters more than twice their size, it makes each punch feel like it’ll make the earth shake.

Characters from Norse mythology have arrived to bring the God of War to his knees, and each fight is a cinematic masterpiece.

But can you capture all the glory?

Does God of War: Ragnarök have a photo mode?

Image via Santa Monica Studios

Unfortunately, for you montage-making readers, no it does not. God of War doesn’t have a built-in method of capturing each blow you land on Thor. But there is another way to record your footage or take photos.

A simple way, which is available on all PlayStation consoles, is the screen record button on the left-hand side of the touchpad.

Once this button is pressed, you can capture a single moment in time, or you can record a completely new series of footage. You’ll be happy to know if you missed that special moment, you can “Save recent gameplay,” which will save the fight you thought you missed.

This mode also allows you to broadcast your gameplay to streaming services like Twitch or YouTube. So now you can stream to your heart’s content, and capture all the footage you need to remind yourself of all the sweet fights in God of War.

Who knows, maybe God of War might be the start of your streaming career.