Armor sets disappearing in God of War: Ragnarok? Here’s what to try

After years of waiting, Santa Monica Studio’s highly anticipated action-adventure game God of War: Ragnarök is finally available to players on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Already met with an immensely positive reception, God of War: Ragnarök concludes Kratos’ journey through Norse mythology.

Launches for major titles such as God of War: Ragnarök rarely go off without a hitch, and players have already reported several bugs in the single-player game. Specifically, many players have experienced a similar issue wherein armor sets disappear from their inventory.

This is a major issue in the game since attaining new gear and upgrading that equipment is essential to completing God of War: Ragnarök since enemies only intensify and grow stronger as the narrative progresses. If you have experienced this issue in your playthrough of God of War: Ragnarök, this is how you can potentially fix this bug.

How to fix disappearing armor sets in God of War: Ragnarök

Various players have reported an issue wherein armor sets completely disappear from their inventory, seemingly nowhere to be found. Unfortunately, this bug has no concrete solution guaranteed to fix the problem. Players will simply have to wait for a permanent fix from Santa Monica Studios once the devs realize the problem and can develop a quick fix.

Until then, here are some general tips that could help recover your armor:

Close God of War Ragnarök and relaunch the program.

Restart your console.

Reload a previous save file.

Uninstall and re-install God of War: Ragnarök.

Being only shortly out from release, players will likely encounter a plethora of bugs still inhabiting the game. As Santa Monica Studios becomes more aware of the problems surround its latest release, more hotfixes and updates will likely roll out to combat the problems. Until then, player should be on the look out for any potentially game-breaking glitches.