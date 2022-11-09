All new and returning main voice actors for God of War Ragnarok

God of War: Ragnarok is finally here, and there are some beloved characters that are returning for the second installment of the game. There are some new voices, but some iconic ones have returned.

Players will be happy to hear that the most important voice of the franchise is here to stay, and that is the voice of Kratos, played by Christopher Judge. Donning his staple deep-sounding tones, Judge plays alongside Sunny Suljic—the voice of Atreus—who also voiced the character in the first game.

Below is a list of the main voice actors players will hear during their playthrough of God of War: Ragnarok.

Kratos – Christopher Judge

Atreus – Sunny Suljic

Mimir – Alastair Duncan

Thor – Ryan Hurst

Odin – Richard Schiff

Freya – Danielle Bisutti

Tyr – Ben Prendergast

Sindri – Adam J. Harrington

Brok – Robert Craighead

Durlin – Usman Ally

Angrboda – Laya DeLeon Hayes

Heimdall – Scott Porter

Surtr – Chris Browning

Hayes, the voice actor for Angrboda, is one of the new characters in the mix. Her new character has a big part to play in the story, so fans will be hearing her voice frequently throughout their playthroughs. Hayes has appeared in quite a few children’s films and television shows such as Doc McStuffins, Hey Arnold, and Raven’s Home. As far as video game credits, Hayes voiced Rell in League of Legends in 2009.

Players are sure to hear some new voices with all of the other new characters that they will meet throughout their playthrough of the game.