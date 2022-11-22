All Horns of Blood Mead locations in God of War Ragnarök

God of War Ragnarök is an action-adventure game set in a fictional alternate world of Nordic mythology. The iconic protagonist Kratos makes his return to this game after the stellar success of its prequel God of War back in 2018. This time the world is left in a much more tumultuous state than we last left it during God of War because the events of the long-prophesized Ragnarök are finally upon us. It’s up to Kratos and his son Atreus to survive this cataclysmic event and restore balance to the world again.

In God of War Ragnarök, as you explore the nine realms of Norse mythology, you will notice several items that serve no real purpose in the game. These collectible items are part of a set of items and when you complete the set, you can sell them for a profit. While most of these collectibles serve no use other than providing direct profit, others actually give you a permanent stat boost if you collect enough of them. There are two such collectibles in the game.

Idunn Apple: Provides a permanent health increase with each three collected.

Each of these collectibles is found in Nornir Chests. Most of these chests are scattered across all the realms, but the ones that contain Horns of Blood Mead are found in only four of the nine realms. This means you won’t have to explore all nine of the realms in hopes of finding these collectibles. To make it easier, we have procured a list of locations where you can find each Horn of Blood Mead in God of War Ragnarök.

All Horns of Blood Mead locations

As mentioned earlier, the Horns of Blood Mead are found scattered across four of the nine Norse realms. There are a total of 15 Horns of Blood Mead that you can find in these locations. The realms where you can find these Horns are as follows.

Alfheim: The land of Elves, currently populated by the Light Elves and Dark Elves.

Each realm presents its own challenges in terms of enemies and varying difficulty in the traversal of these realms. Getting through these regions and finding Nornir Chests with Horns of Blood Mead can be tricky in some cases. As such, we have broken down the location of every Nornir Chest in these four realms that hold Horns of Blood Mead.

Alfheim Horns of Blood Mead locations

The land of the Elves holds a total of three Horns of Blood Mead.

First location: The first Horn of Blood Mead can be found during the “Groa’s Secret” quest. After creating the light bridge during this quest, you should see the Nornir Chest ahead. To unlock it, hit the first rune behind the chest. Then hit the second rune down the hallway to the right of the chest. And finally, hit the third rune to the left of the chest around the corner to unlock it.

Midgard Horns of Blood Mead locations

The human realm houses two Horns of Blood Mead.

First location: The first Nornir Chest can be found during the “Word of Fate” quest to the left side of the Raider Hideout. Unlocking this chest will have you hit the first brazier directly to the left of the chest itself. Following this, the second brazier is located in the lower part of the room. To find it, blow up the gold with a nearby fireball. The final brazier is located opposite the stairs.

Svartalfheim Horns of Blood Mead locations

The Dwarven homeland hides a staggering five Horns of Blood Mead.

First location: During “The Quest for Tyr,” enter the tunnel to the left after lowering the barrier. Over here, you should find the first Nornir Chest. To open it, hit the spinner to the right of the chest. The second spinner is to the left of the chest guarded by enemies. To get to the final spinner, keep going forward from the second one and climb up to a higher level to find it.

Vanaheim Horns of Blood Mead locations

The final five Horns of Blood Mead haunt the hallowed lands of Vanir gods.