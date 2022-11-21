All God of War Ragnarök Sverd Sands Collectibles

God of War Ragnarök is full of content beyond the story as well. With the cataclysmic events of the prophesized Ragnarök finally upon us, a lot of the familiar locations from the previous games have been updated with new content to match the setting of the game. In addition to this, new realms previously inaccessible in God of War are now made playable in God of War Ragnarök.

These realms include the home of the Vanir gods in Vanaheim, the home of the Aesir gods in Asgard, and the Dwarven homeland of Svartalfheim. Each realm has its set of collectibles as well as a level of access, some of which you are allowed to freely explore while others have a fixed path to follow. Today we will be talking about the realm of Svartalfheim, but more specifically, the Sverd Sands region and the collectibles it holds.

All collectible locations in the Sverd Sands in God of War Ragnarök

Unlike most other locations in God of War Ragnarök, the Sverd Sands are pretty small and easy to traverse around. The area contains relatively fewer dangers when compared to locations in the other bigger realms like Midgard, which allows players to clear this location quicker than normal. This is further exacerbated by the fact that the Sverd Sands only hold one major collectible to find.

The collectible to find in this region does not count as a regular collectible because you will have to complete a certain favor to finish this region to 100 percent completion. This favor is called “A Viking Funeral” and you can only gain access to it after you finish the main story of the game, specifically because it involves the funeral of a major character that perishes in the story (Spoilers below).

This favor also marks the true ending of God of War Ragnarök, so make sure you have done everything you wanted to do in the game.

Image via Santa Monica Studios

The character we’re referring to is Brok, after his death at the hands of Odin masquerading as Tyr. To access this quest and give him a proper sendoff, we need to talk to Lunda at the smithing table in Sindri’s house. Lunda will tell you that Brok’s body has been taken to the tavern in Nidavellir, which is also in Svartalfheim. Head there through the Nidavellir Mystic Gateway and go into the tavern.

After everyone pays their respects to Brok, interact with the body to get a new waypoint in the Sverd Sands. The fastest way to get to this place is through the Aurvangar Wetlands Mystic Gateway. Exit the portal and go left to find a ferry at the end. Interacting with the ferry will take you to the Sverd Sands once more where you finally give Brok a proper sendoff and see the true ending of the game.

Completing this quest also finishes the Sverd Sands region to 100 percent completion while netting you the trophy “Funeral for a Friend.”