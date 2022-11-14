All Family Crest locations in God of War Ragnarök

God of War Ragnarök players have been enjoying their second experience through the Norse lands in the shoes of everyone’s favorite god of war, Kratos. While there are some complaints about the game such as a short main story playtime and side characters backseating players through some of the easiest challenges the game has to offer, the overall player reception so far has been overwhelmingly positive.

God of War Ragnarök is a classic adventure game mixed with the combat capabilities of a modern action game. While the combat has been universally praised by everyone, critics included—especially with the multitude of abilities in the game—the game’s exploration has also become more in-depth compared to its predecessor.

This is due to the expansion of the game world from the previous God of War game, where you are now allowed to explore the realms of Vanaheim, Svartalfheim, and Asgard. These three realms were inaccessible in the previous game and they have introduced their own set of challenges and collectibles. One of the collectibles in the game comes in the form of a particular type of Artifact.

Family Crests

Family Crests are a particular type of Artifact in God of War Ragnarök that are available throughout the entirety of Vanaheim. Considering Vanaheim is the home of several Vanir gods, including Freya, it makes sense that the Family Crests of powerful families would be located in this particular realm. With some Vanir gods sympathizing with Kratos’ plight while the others seek to destroy him, your journey to find these Family Crests is not going to be easy.

There are a total of six Family Crests you will need to find in God of War Ragnarök. As mentioned earlier, they are scattered all around Vanaheim and you will need all of them to complete the Artifact set. Once you acquire them, they hold little purpose to Kratos other than providing him a means of gaining lots of Hacksilver. Each one of them can be sold to Brok and Sindri for a decent amount of Hacksilver, making them a worthwhile task to find and collect.

So where do you find these Family Crests?

All Family Crest locations in God of War Ragnarök

Each of the Family Crests mentioned here will be listed in no particular order since it is possible for players to find any of them first based on how they choose to explore Vanaheim.

Freya’s Crest

Image via Santa Monica Studios

To begin with, we start off with Freya’s Crest. This one belonged to Freya and is the symbol of power of her family. Finding this crest is not too difficult if you start off at the River Delta, then keep traversing downriver till you get to the Mystic Gateway. If you look around and see Brok and Lunda at the workshop nearby, you have reached the right place.

Stand near the Mystic Gateway and look around on the ground here. It should be easy to spot behind the Mystic Gateway on a small rock next to a bigger rock, with a glow signifying its location.

Hoenir’s Crest

Image via Santa Monica Studios

The second Family Crest belongs to Hoenir, the god of silence. While he was once held hostage along with Mimir, they went their separate ways after they split. If you want to get the Hoenir Family Crest, you will once again have to travel down the River Delta. Keep going downriver till you get to Noatun’s Garden.

Dock your boat here and go to the back of the garden area where you will find some ruins. To access them, you will have to interact with a nearby mirror. Once you do and get in, head to the east side of the ruins and go near the totems. You should notice the glow of the Crest on the ground next to a climbable wall here.

Hylli’s Crest

Image via Santa Monica Studios

The third Family Crest belongs to Hylli. This Crest is found within the Vanir Shrine itself and you will have to first unlock this area to gain access to it. To do this, you will have to first head to the Cliffside Ruins and climb all the way to the top. When you get to the top, activate the nearby runes you see there, which will lower the huge walls that surround the area.

This Family Crest is best acquired later in the game when you can bring Freya along. Once the path ahead opens up, enter the Vanir Shrine and cross the bridge you see ahead of you. This bridge leads to some ruins that you can enter, go through them, and then under the arch at the back of the ruins. You should notice the Crest on the northern side of the Vanir Shrine.

Kvasir’s Crest

Image via Santa Monica Studios

The fourth Family Crest belongs to Kvasir. This one can be found on the other side of the River Delta, go up and dock your boat at the northernmost beach you see here. You should notice The Veiled Passage here that you can go through. Keep going till you find a ledge on the left that you can climb up. Head halfway up till you see a wooden wall overlooking the river.

Behind this wall is Kvasir’s Crest. There are a lot of Seidr here that will block your progress, so be ready for a fight to get this one.

Odin’s Crest

Image via Santa Monica Studios

The fifth Family Crest belongs to Odin, the patriarch of the Aesir gods. Head to the River Delta again, going towards the center of the map. You can reach here quickly from the Freyr’s Camp gateway. If you haven’t unlocked it yet, progress with the story a little more first. When you get here, you should notice a huge tree in the center of the area. From this tree, take a left and dock at the closest beach you see.

If you keep hugging the left side here, you should notice a small entrance nearby, which lies to the west of Noatun’s Garden. Enter this location and look around to find Odin’s Crest.

Skirnir’s Crest

Image via Santa Monica Studios

The sixth and final Family Crest belongs to Skirnir. Although this is last on the list, it is likely you might run into it first. As such, it is quite easy to find compared to the other five on this list. The fastest way to get to it would be to get to the Freyr’s Camp gateway once again, which lies directly to the south of Freyr’s Camp.

From here, stand at the gateway itself and look around. You should see Skirnir’s Crest glowing on the ground, ready for you to pick it up, closing out the Family Crest artifacts and netting you a good amount of Hacksilver in the process.