Should you play Ghost of Tsushima in Japanese or English?

While cherishing a masterpiece like Ghost of Tsushima, you are bound to have a question—should you stick to the Japanese or play in English?

Well, that’s a famous question that attracts two different schools of thought. As Ghost of Tsushima is set in feudal Japan, you might wonder if the Japanese dub, along with English subtitles, is the way to go for getting that authentic experience. However, having the English dub ensures you don’t spend time reading the subtitles but rather focus on the game’s attractive visual aesthetics.

Here’s our guide to help you understand the critical differences between the two languages in Ghost of Tsushima. Hopefully, it will help you decide on one for a great gaming experience on PC.

Which one is better to play Ghost of Tsushima in Japanese or English?

Japanese of English for the game? Image via Sucker Punch

There are good arguments for both language versions. Personally, I loved playing Ghost of Tsushima in Japanese, but some reported technical hiccups mean the better language version just depends on your own preferences.

Many players will naturally be inclined toward playing the game in Japanese as the game is set on Tsushima island, where islanders try to protect themselves from the Mongol invasion. If you want to experience the game authentically without the interference of watching the characters speak English and break your immersion. In that case, consider playing the game in Japanese. If you don’t know the language, enable English subtitles and enjoy the cutscenes while playing the game.

As a self-professed weeb, I always love to consume anime with the original sound and subtitles without having English dubs, as it takes away from the authenticity of the source. Also, a lot of expression gets lost in the translation, another excellent reason to play Ghost of Tsushima in Japanese.

But here’s where it gets tricky. As Sucker Punch Productions developed the game in English, most of the motion capture for the game was done in the same language. That resulted in players who cherished the game on PlayStation reporting several issues with the Japanese lip-sync, and its inconsistency often broke the immersion of many players. That could be a dealbreaker for some. In that case, the English dub also shouldn’t be that bad as, technically, the game was meant to deliver an English-speaking experience rather than the Japanese one.

Therefore, you can’t go wrong with either option. Like always, if you don’t want to be in a position to choose between the two languages, then you can always play both versions and enjoy the game in both languages and boil the answer down through your personal opinion.

