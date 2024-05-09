Ghost of Tsushima is one of the best PlayStation exclusives.
Image via Sucker Punch
Category:
Ghost of Tsushima

PlayStation gamers feeling ‘betrayed’ as Ghost of Tsushima’s PC release looms

The PlayStation fanbase isn't happy.
Image of Mohid Shahid
Mohid Shahid
|
Published: May 8, 2024 07:51 pm

As the hugely hyped Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut PC port gears up for its May 16 arrival, players worldwide are abuzed with excitement. Not everyone is so happy though, with PlayStation gamers up in arms over the release.

Recommended Videos

Developed by Sucker Punch, Ghost of Tsushima exclusively launched for PlayStation consoles in 2020 and instantly received critical acclaim for its mechanics, stunning gameplay, and feudal Japan setting. The decision to bring Tsushima to PC was later confirmed by Sony, causing a wave of mixed reactions across social media platforms and gaming forums—mostly, that is. While PC gamers have rejoiced at the prospect of experiencing Jin Sakai’s epic journey in a stunning 4K resolution and uncapped frame rates, many loyal PlayStation users have today expressed frustration and disappointment over the move.

Ghost of Tsushima showcasing Jin Sakai fighting another Samurai.
PlayStation users are mad. Image via Sucker Punch

“We’ve all bought PS5s for no reason if they are going to get rid of all their exclusives and bring them to PC”, one avid PlayStation player voiced on the Steam community forum. Another disgruntled player on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, “We supported this game from the beginning, and now they’re just giving it away to PC gamers? Where’s the loyalty?”

The sentiment echoed by PlayStation enthusiasts showcases an emotion of exclusivity that has long been associated with console gaming. With triple-A titles often serving as system sellers, the exclusivity factor has historically been a driving force behind console sales. But, not all loyal PlayStation fans share the same level of dissatisfaction. Some acknowledged the benefits of the PC release, including the opportunity for more players to experience the game and potentially attract new fans to the franchise.

Despite the backlash from a smaller segment of the PlayStation community, the decision to bring Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut to PC aligns with Sony’s broader strategy of expanding its presence in the PC gaming.

However, it’s not without risks. Sony has already faced severe backlash from the PC gaming community over the integration of PSN accounts with Steam, as seen in the case of Helldivers 2. This serves as a reminder of the delicate balance that game developers and publishers must strive for when navigating multi-platform releases.

Two samurai square off beneath a red tree with the sunset backlighting them.
Everyone should get to enjoy Jin Sakai’s journey. Image via Sucker Punch

As boundaries between platforms continue to blur, the debate over exclusivity versus accessibility will persist. While the attraction of console exclusives remains a force, the growing popularity of PC gaming and the desire to reach a wider audience may give rise to more devs and title publishers exploring multi-platform releases.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut PC release coundown: Exact start time and date
Ghost of Tsushima is one of the best PlayStation exclusives.
Category: Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut PC release coundown: Exact start time and date
Rijit Banerjee Rijit Banerjee May 8, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut PC release coundown: Exact start time and date
Ghost of Tsushima is one of the best PlayStation exclusives.
Category: Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut PC release coundown: Exact start time and date
Rijit Banerjee Rijit Banerjee May 8, 2024
Author
Mohid Shahid
Meet Mohid, the virtual gunslinger of the freelance world, slinging words for Dot Esports with the precision of a quick-scoping sniper. His heart beats to the rhythm of FPS shooters like Call of Duty and Battlefield, but his gaming prowess extends across countless other realms. When he's not dominating the digital battlefield, he's crafting guides and breaking the latest news across all gaming genres. But beware, especially if you dare to venture into the punishing world of soulslikes RPG, where Mohid's middle name might as well be "Torture" - he thrives on the challenge like a true gaming gladiator.