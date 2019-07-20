Three new Power Partnership Pokémon TCG tins are coming Sept. 6

The Pokémon Company has just revealed three new upcoming Pokémon Trading Card Game Tins, known as Power Partnership, which will offer players a selection of cards, packs, and other stuff on Sept. 6.

The three flagship cards for each team includes TAG TEAM GX cards Mewtwo & Mew-GX, Lucario & Melmetal-GX, and Garchomp & Giratina-GX. Each team also features an exclusive design based on the Pokémon card you get.

That’s not all, however, as anyone purchasing one of the Pokémon TCG: Power Partnership Tins will also get:

1 of 3 foil TAG TEAM Pokémon-GX with special art: Mewtwo & Mew-GX, Lucario & Melmetal-GX, or Garchomp & Giratina-GX

4 Pokémon TCG booster packs

1 metal TAG TEAM GX marker

A code card for the Pokémon Trading Card Game Online

The exact boosters fans will get have not been announced as of yet, but considering the Pokémon featured are from the upcoming Unified Minds set and the previously released Unbroken Bonds series, the packs are likely to be split between them, similar to the previously released TCG tin sets.